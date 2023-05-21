Live Review: Combichrist - Krefeld 2023

Kulturfabrik, Krefeld, Germany12th May 2023COMBICHRIST was founded in 2003 by the Norwegian and ICON OF COIL singer Andy LaPlegua. So, on 12 May 2023, COMBICHRIST returned to the place where the band gave one of their first concerts in Germany. The Kulturfabrik, or KuFa in short, in Krefeld. The Swedish band PRIEST was brought in as a support band. The three boys from Stockholm have been thrilling the scene for a few years now with Synth Pop music and an unusual outfit. Their trademark are masks made of leather or rubber. A special feature awaited the visitors who already knew the Kulturfabrik. Not the doors of the big hall opened, but only the doors of the small location. So, it was a very intimate and familiar situation.So, first the two keyboardists entered the small stage and after a little intro singer Mercury followed. With his black mask and his red shining eye, he already made an immense impression. He walked across the small stage and had a very close contact to the audience. It also happened that Mercury put his hand on the head of the female visitors in the first rows. The synthetic changed vocals and the beat did not let the visitors stand still, but everyone tried to use the little available space to dance. That Mercury didn’t own the stage alone was obvious when one of his bandmates Sulfur and Salt stood in front with a portable keyboard. Unfortunately, the masked band had to leave the stage at some point to make room for COMBICHRIST. https://www.priestnexus.com / https://www.facebook.com/priestofficialRatingMusic: 8.5Performance: 8.5Light: 7Sound: 9Total: 8.3 / 10Elliott Berlin, the only instrumentalist during the “Oldschool Set Tour”, was already seen during the change-over. So, he was also the first on stage and started the machines. Andy LaPlegua, singer and head of COMBICHRIST followed then and jumped as usual with big steps over the stage. He jumped to the right, he jumped to the left and kept looking into the audience with his shining eyes and his mischievous grin. The grin was enhanced by the black make-up around his eyes. Also, his well-known COMBICHRIST hits ‘Blut Royale’, ‘Electrohead’ and ‘Get Your Body Beat’ could not be missing on this evening - songs that characterize the band’s harsh Electro-Metal sound. With this brilliant concert Andy finished his COMBICHRIST “Oldschool-Set Tour” 2023 through Germany, which took place exclusively in small clubs. https://linktr.ee/combichristofficial / https://www.facebook.com/combichristSetlist01. At The End Of It All02. Are You Connected03. Blut Royale04. Electrohand05. Feed Your Anger06. Fuck That Shit07. Get Your Body Beat08. Hideaway09. I Want Your Blood10. Fuckmachine11. Rain Of Blood12. This Is My Riffle13. Without Emotions14. They15. Shut Up And Swallow16. Like To Thank My BuddiesRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 7Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg