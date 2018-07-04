Interview: Erasure + Reed & Caroline - June 2018

Interview withIconic synth-pop band Erasure and VeryRecords label artist Reed & Caroline both release new LPs on the 6th of July and go together on tour in the US, starting in Miami. Janos Janurik, who works as a freelancer music journalist was permitted to ask Vince Clarke and Reed Hays a few questions before they kick off their tour together at the Fillmore in Miami. You can read the interviews below. First, the short conversation with Vince.: Hi there Vincent. In the past year you had a very fruitful period with your records. Your 17th album, ‘World Be Gone’, was released last May, which was followed by ‘World Beyond’ 10 months later. It was a post-classical reinterpretation of your 2017 album ‘World Be Gone’. And now a live album, titled ‘World Be Live’, is also released. It was recorded at your London shows at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith in February 2018 and it completes the trilogy of album releases around the ‘World Be Gone’ project. Which one of this set of three works is the closest to you and why?: The ‘World Be Live’ album was named by fans - my title idea was ‘Live to the Sky’ or maybe ‘Just a Little Live’ - and the different formats’ booklets are featuring fan photos, so it’s a kind of thank you to your loyal fan base and following. How could you describe your relationship with the fans after so many years? Everything runs very routinely - always the same faces in the front rows at your live shows - or are there still exceptions?: Your previous live albums were distributed in conjunction with Live Here Now and they were available only through direct order. This is the first time that a “proper” ERASURE live recording will be released by Mute and will also be available on traditional download stores and streaming sites. Did Daniel Miller, the Mute-boss attend one of your concerts during this tour?: The tracklist of ‘World Be Live’ contains not only the biggest ERASURE hits but also some real treats and songs never (or rarely) played live before like ‘Mad As We Are’, ‘I Love Saturday’, ‘Phantom Bride’ or ‘Here I Go Impossible Again’. Not to forget the fantastic cover-version of BLONDIE’s ‘Atomic’. After so many years spent on tour with ERASURE do you still have a secret wish to play a certain song live with Andy? If yes, then what song would it be?: Your new live album will be released just at the beginning of your US tour, which starts on the 6th of July in Miami and leads you through the states and then has its end in Los Angeles on the 26th of August. In Europe you were supported by the very talented BRIGHT LIGHT BRIGHT LIGHT and in North America your own label artists REED & CAROLINE will be your special guests. The duo will release their second album, ‘Hello Science’, on the 6th of July and they have already played a warm-up show at the end of May at New York’s Pianos. Are they already excited about being on the road across the US with you and Andy?: You’re hosting a radio show in NYC with Reed Hays, which is called ‘The Synthesizer Show’. It includes a wide range of electronic music - from pop to experimental. If you had to pick an artist from this genre with the greatest influence on your music, who would it be?ERASURE’s new album, ’World Be Live’, is available now! Buy the album at https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/erasure-world-be-live or https://www.lexermusic.com/all-erasure’Phantom Bride’, taken from ERASURE, ’World Be Live’ - out on 2CD and 3-vinyl on 13th July 2018 and on download formats on 6 July 2018Reed, who is (almost) a newcomer in the pop-media biz was the more talkative person in this conversation. No wonder since he has just released his second album with the angelic voice singer, Caroline and now he’s ready to conquer America with his Buchla synthesizer alongside with label boss, Vince Clarke as support act for ERASURE. So he had so much to tell our colleague, Janos. Please read it below - then go and hit that order button for REED & CAROLINE’s new album, ‘Hello Science’, at http://veryrecords.com/reed-caroline-hello-science/: Hi there Reed. You and your partner, Caroline Schutz are the second signed artists on Vince Clarke`s mini label VeryRecords (the first ones were Vince Clarke himself and Paul Hartnoll with their ‘2Square’ release). How does it feel to have your own record on the label of a living legend of synth-pop?: You met Caroline at Oberlin College in Ohio after you discovered the Buchla synthesizer of the college for yourself and Caroline finally wanted to try herself out as a singer in a musical project to replace her graphic designer role. The result of this meeting and of your common inclination to futuristic topics was your first release on VeryRecords ‘Buchla and Singing’. Are there any interesting “behind the scenes” stories concerning this debut album?: Were you a fan of Vince Clarke’s music in your teenage years? Who were your musical heroes and greatest inspirations in your youth?: Have you seen Vince as some kind of a mentor?: The 6th of July will be the official release date of your second album, ‘Hello Science’, which is a worthy continuation of your debut ‘Buchla & Singing’. I think that this time you have more “classical (pop) song”-like compositions on this album. The music is still experimental and kept simple but there are more complexity and more depths in these tracks. You also show the other, still unknown side of your personalities to the fans. I mean songs like ‘Dark Matter’ or ‘Ocean’, which remind me of the catchy Electro-Britpop sound with dance beat. On the other side there is ‘It’s Science’ with dark, classical string music in the background or ‘Entropy’ with its beautiful and ethereal balladry style. Then comes a sharp change again with ‘Digital Trash’, which could be a girly-pop song, often played on mainstream radios. My favourite track is ‘Computers’, with its pumping bass line a la ‘Closer’ from NINE INCH NAILS and with its essential synth pop orchestration. Another highlight on the album is ‘Internet of Things’, which has this balalaika music touch on it with some Russian-style melancholy. The old-school, simple REED & CAROLINE sound can still be heard on tracks like ‘Before’ or ‘Metatron’, but - I repeat myself – it’s rather a multi-faceted work of you. Have you intentionally recorded such songs?: On the release day you begin your first ever big US tour as support-act of ERASURE. Are you already prepared for the so-called “rock and roll circus”? What are your expectations?: Are there any European shows in planning? What will you do after finishing the tour with ERASURE?Here you can find the list of the North American shows of Erasure, supported by Reed & Caroline:JULY 20186 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore7 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater8 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater15 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues18 – Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater24 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theater25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre28 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre29 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre31 – Indianapolis, IN – MuratAUGUST 20181 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater3 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory4 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre5 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center For the Performing Arts7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live10 – Denver, CO – Opera House11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre15 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre17 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium18 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium19 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium21 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater22 – San Diego, CA – Symphony Hall24 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater25 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater26 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater