CD Review: Joachim Witt - Rübezahl

Details
joachimwitt ruebezahl
Artist: Joachim Witt
Title: Rübezahl
Genre: Pop / Rock / Gothic
Release Date: 23rd March 2018
Label: Ventil Records (Soulfood)


Album Review

Joachim Witt - a name that has been well-known for decades and also surprises! The new album, ‘Rübezahl’, is not really different from the others with a few exceptions. For this album, Witt collaborated with Chris Harms (LORD OF THE LOST), which resulted in a total of 13 titles. The album is a well-done mix of quiet music along with stringed instruments and some electronica. A special feature here is ‘Quo Vadis’ from U96. Fans of Joachim Witt will be able to save the album, even if some tracks (as too often) take some getting used to. Well divided into half of the aforementioned style and the other half Rock in the typical style of him. The album can be classified somewhere between Pop and Gothic - for fans a must-have, but also new fans will certainly like the CD.


Tracklist

01. Herr der Berge
02. Ich will leben
03. Dämon
04. Goldrausch
05. Mein Diamant
06. Wofür du stehst
07. Quo Vadis (feat. U96)
08. 1000 Seelen (feat. Chris Harms)
09. Eis & Schnee
10. Agonie
11. Wenn der Winter kommt
12. Leben und Tod
13. Wiedersehen woanders


Line-up

Joachim Witt


Website

joachimwitt.de


Cover Picture

joachimwitt ruebezahl


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10



