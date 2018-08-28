CD Review: Joachim Witt - Rübezahl

Artist: Joachim WittTitle: RübezahlGenre: Pop / Rock / GothicRelease Date: 23rd March 2018Label: Ventil Records (Soulfood)Joachim Witt - a name that has been well-known for decades and also surprises! The new album, ‘Rübezahl’, is not really different from the others with a few exceptions. For this album, Witt collaborated with Chris Harms (LORD OF THE LOST), which resulted in a total of 13 titles. The album is a well-done mix of quiet music along with stringed instruments and some electronica. A special feature here is ‘Quo Vadis’ from U96. Fans of Joachim Witt will be able to save the album, even if some tracks (as too often) take some getting used to. Well divided into half of the aforementioned style and the other half Rock in the typical style of him. The album can be classified somewhere between Pop and Gothic - for fans a must-have, but also new fans will certainly like the CD.01. Herr der Berge02. Ich will leben03. Dämon04. Goldrausch05. Mein Diamant06. Wofür du stehst07. Quo Vadis (feat. U96)08. 1000 Seelen (feat. Chris Harms)09. Eis & Schnee10. Agonie11. Wenn der Winter kommt12. Leben und Tod13. Wiedersehen woandersJoachim Wittjoachimwitt.deMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10