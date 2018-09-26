CD Review: Henric De La Cour - Gimme Daggers

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Sep 26 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DARWIN DEEZ
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RASMUS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GRENNAN
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: XAVIER RUDD
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOPHIE HUNGER FESTSPIELE
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: S. CAREY
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TEQUILA AND THE SUNRISE GANG
|Thu Sep 27 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOETHES ERBEN
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DARWIN DEEZ
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DERMOT KENNEDY
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUSE JU
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PASSENGER
|Thu Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview METALLICA - Cologne 2019-06-13
- Preview LONG DISTANCE CALLING - "Boundless" Tour Part 2
- Preview THE RED PAINTINGS - Germany 2018
- Preview W-FEST - Amougies 2019
- Preview SCHILLER - New Album “Morgenstund” and German Arena Tour 2019
- Preview BRYAN FERRY - Germany 2019
- Preview DEAFHEAVEN - Esch sur Alzette 2018-09-23
- Preview LACUNA COIL - Leiden 2018-11-04
- Preview SAXON - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Preview THE RASMUS - Wroclaw 2018-09-24
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mono Inc. & VNV Nation - Boatman
- Live Review: Rasmus, The - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Konni Kass - Hamburg 2018
- CD Review: Herumor - Nie am Tage
- Live Review: Deafheaven - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: And Then She Came - Dortmund 2018
- Live Review: Garbage - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Zeromancer - Oslo 2018
- Live Review: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2018
- Gallery: Pain Of Salvation - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Oberhausen 2018
- Live Review: Stoneman - Bochum 2018
- CD Review: Scarlet Dorn - Lack Of Light
- CD Review: Solar Fake - You Win. Who Cares?
- Live Review: U2 - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 2)
- Live Review: Prong - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Apocalyptica - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Wroclaw 2018
Latest News
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
- COPPELIUS - Live recording from the Opera “Kein Land so schön”
- MILOU & FLINT - Video Premier “Hey du” and new Album “blau über grün” on 7 Sept 2018
- AND THEN SHE CAME - New Album “Kaosystematiq” on 21st September 2018
.
CD Review: Henric De La Cour - Gimme Daggers
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: Henric De La Cour
Title: Gimme Daggers
Genre: Dark Wave / Electro Goth
Release Date: 14th September 2018
Label: Progress Productions
Album Review
HENRIC DE LA COUR is a well-known Electro and Darkwave artist from the Swedish electronic universe. ‘Gimme Daggers’ is his 3rd album. The album is starting with ‘Slow Death Intro’ and its spherical and pure synth sounds, bringing us some real Darkwave sounds and a great voice. Dreamy and thoughtful. Song number two is ‘Kowalski Was Here’ which is reminding me on the 80ies and their perfect Darkwave and of course also on David Bowie which is meant as big compliment. Following track, ‘Two Against One’, is another great Darkwave track. Strong and powerful still reminding me on my early days in the Goth scene mixed with modern sounds. Next song is ‘Body Politic’ which is starting with Henric’s great voice and a melancholic melody. It is bringing me goose bumps. Very touching. Great ballad. Track number five is ‘Driver’ and is bringing us back some more power paired with a strong chorus and some ominous piano sounds.
Next song is ‘Hank sometimes’ which is starting with rough sounds and clear vocals. Very powerful and melancholic track. Different and well-known in the same way. Song number seven is ‘Mr. D’ and there we have some pure Electro Goth to listen to. Reminds me on the early SILKE BISHOFF which is meant in a good way. Great track! Track number eight is ‘New Building’ and is continuing with that unique Darkwave sound. Great vocals and a great and strong chorus. Very danceable song. Earworm guaranteed. On the next track, ‘Teeth, Please’, we hear Camilla Karlsson’s great voice directly from the start. It is a great duet with great synth sounds. Track number ten is ’Worthless Web’ and is coming with some very spherical synthesizers and is kind of a ballad but still makes me tap my feet a bit. Following ‘Arkham Supermarket’ reminds me of course directly on Gotham and Batman. It is starting directly with danceable and bouncy synths. Very melodic. Last track is ‘Fury’ and this is a duet with Rikard - the whole song they sing together. Nice closing track which is rounding up the whole long-player. All in all, I am surprised in a positive way. Great Darkwave album. Most Swedish bands in the electronic genre are great. HENRIC DE LA COUR is no exception.
Tracklist
01. Slow Death Intro
02. Kowalski Was Here
03. Two Against One
04. Body Politic
05. Driver
06. Hank Sometimes
07. Mr. D
08. New Building
09. Teeth, Please
10. Worthless Web
11. Arkham Supermarket
12. Fury
Line-up
Henric De La Cour
Camilla Karlsson
Rikard Lindh
Website
https://www.facebook.com/HenricDLC / http://www.progress-productions.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment