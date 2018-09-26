CD Review: In Strict Confidence - Hate2Love

Artist: In Strict ConfidenceTitle: Hate2LoveGenre: Electro / Synth / DarkwaveRelease Date: 21st September 2018Label: Minuswelt (Soulfood)We all know IN STRICT CONFIDENCE and their hits like ‘Zauberschloß’, ’Herzattacke’, ‘Silver Bullets’ or ‘My Despair’ just to name a few of their near 30 years history in Electronic / Synth genre. With ‘Hate2Love’ comes their 13th album. First song, ‘Flashover’, is starting melodic and with very clear lyrics and vocals. Next track is ‘Mercy’ which we were able to see as spectacular video. That song comes with edges and corners and is powerful and comes with a melodic chorus full IN STRICT CONFIDENCE typical manner. Song number three is ‘Used & Abused’ which is starting with piano like synthesizers going over into suing melodies and rough vocals. Very danceable track! Next track is ‘Stay’ which is coming with piano at the start and is a beautiful ballad with German lyrics. The chorus then comes in English. Very nice track. Nice mix of different languages. Song number five is ’No One remembers’ and is bringing us pure synth sounds paired with a very rough facet of Dennis Ostermann’s voice and great rhythm.Next track is ‘Every Start has its End’ and starts with some guitar sounds and very EBM typical rhythm and an absolute typical and great ISC sound. So far, my favourite. Song number seven is ‘Three Evils of society’. It is bringing us some experimental synths and some samples leading us over to nice vocals and a cool melody. Next up is ‘Rain Dance’ starting with a warm female voice and some spherical synths making us relax and dream. Song number nine is ‘Reign of Love’ and ties on the before. There we have Dennis’ voice back and those ISC typical melodies and sounds. Perfect synthesizers. I really enjoy that song. ‘Wartime lies’ starts a bit slow but then it comes around the corner with Future Pop elements. Very great! I like surprises! Very good rhythm. Next up we have ‘Devil’s Trident’ and that track is starting with rough and strange sounds mixed with samples. Experimental track. Here I miss completely the vocals. Last but not least we have ‘Chor der Toten’ which is starting with a strange intro and brings us some distorted lyrics also some cool synthesizers. Still missing the vocals. All in all, cool ISC album with a lot surprises.01 Flashover02 Mercy03 Used & Abused04 Stay05 No One remembers06 Every Start has its End07 Three Evils of Society08 Rain Dance09 Reign of Love10 Wartime Lies11 Devil‘s Trident12 Chor der TotenDennis OstermannRhys Fulber (Co Producer)Peter Devin (One track)Dirk Riegner (Coop.)http://www.instrictconfidence.com / https://www.facebook.com/instrictconfidenceMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10