CD Review: Hante - Fierce

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BALTHAZAR
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUE OCTOBER
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRIAN FALLON
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JONATHAN JEREMIAH
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIOL
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POEMS FOR JAMIRO
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RAZORLIGHT
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SEAFRET
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASKETE!
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ONCE
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WYVERN LINGO
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE INSPECTOR CLUZO
|Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LANY
|Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COVENANT
|Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(IT) Concert: VNV NATION
|Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLASHAUS
|Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BALTHAZAR
|Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DODIE
|Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JADE BIRD
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WALLIS BIRD - Germany 2019
- Preview BON JOVI - Düsseldorf 2019-07-03
- Preview BRYAN ADAMS - Oberhausen 2019-06-18
- Preview ROD STEWART - Cologne 2019-05-18
- Preview DAS ICH - Hamburg 2019-03-30
- Preview BLUE MAN GROUP - Esch sur Alzette 2019-03-01
- Preview DARK SPRING FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-03-23
- Preview ALESTORM & SKALMÖLD - Leipzig 2019-02-24
- Preview RHAPSODY OF FIRE - Leipzig 2019-03-08
- Preview Nazareth - Herford 2019-04-13
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Holygram - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Mastodon - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: IAMX - Cracow 2019
- Interview: Zweite Jugend - February 2019
- Live Review: Death Cab For Cutie - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Good Charlotte - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Behemoth - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Die Klute - Planet Fear
- Live Review: Amaranthe - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Amorphis & Soilwork - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Acretongue - Ghost Nocturne
- CD Review: 2nd Face - Nemesis
- Live Review: Amorphis - Munich 2019
- CD Review: X Marks the Pedwalk - Secrets
- Gallery: Aversions Crown & Psycroptic - Saarbrücken 2019
- Special: Coma Alliance Tour Diary - January 2019
- Live Review: Prime Circle - Essen 2019
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Chamber Music album of the year
- Live Review: EMP Persistence Tour - Oberhausen 2019
Latest News
- W FEST 2019 - Additional Activities
- LIGHTHOUSE IN DARKNESS - New project by Helen Vogt (FLOWING TEARS) releases debut album
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Line-up complete!
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces "Empath Europe - Volume 1" Tour
- VAINSTREAM ROCKFEST 2019 - Münster Top Open-Air Festival With Dropkick Murphys, Donots & Architects
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - DAS ICH, SCHANDMAUL and many more new bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - “Lost Souls“ Tour 2019 with additional shows in July 2019
- STAHLMANN - New album on 23 March 2019!
- KÆSTEL - Former Funker Vogt frontman returns to the scene with his first solo album
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Next batch of bands announced!
- CHONTARAZ - Album release during 70000TONS OF METAL, Single+Video today!
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album, new video and new tour!
- THE DANDY WARHOLS - New Album “Why You So Crazy” on 25 January 2019
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces new album “Empath”
- LAFAWNDAH - Announces album ‘Ancestor Boy’ with single ‘Daddy’
- WHITE LIES - Video of the Week: “Tokyo”
- CIRCA WAVES - Video of the Week: “Movies”
- EISBRECHER – Raffle Meet & Greets for the upcoming Tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CRADLE OF FILTH and more confirmed!
- SCHWARZSCHILD - New EP “Pulsar” in January 2019
.
CD Review: Hante - Fierce
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Hante
Title: Fierce
Genre: Darkwave
Release Date: 18th January 2019
Label: Metropolis Records
Album Review
HANTE is the Dark Synth solo project of Paris based Helene de Thoury, ex of bands PHOSPHOR and MINUIT MACHINE, and now four albums into a single-minded exploration of all corners dark and melancholic. New release ‘Fierce’ seems especially well suited to a mid-winter release, the coldness at its heart representing both a harshness and rare beauty.
And there’s an icy grip from the offset as ‘Tomorrow Is A New Day’ extends its frosty hands and slow pulses into NICOLE SABOUNE territory, all distant crashing drums and dramatically mournful vocals. ‘Wild Animal’ is a more dancey offering, building up like something AUSTRA would have been proud of a few years back, twisting and changing pace while maintaining a deep melancholy throughout. ‘Unknown’ travels even further into bleakness, and ‘Serre-moi Encore’ slows everything down to a funereal pace and decides it will ruin your mood however optimistic you started the day. It’s been that kind of album so far.
‘Nobody’s Watching’ is the not altogether successful duet with fellow Parisian solo artist MARBLE SLAVE - it’s ok, but plods about slightly more satisfied with itself than it deserves to be and it fades away at the end, much as it began. Much more fulfilling is the spirited ‘Waiting For A hurricane’, while ‘Respect’ is almost pretty when set against the bleakness of earlier songs. Guest singer Aetervader adds a bit of additional gravitas to ‘No Tenderness’, sounding at times like a grumpy DAVE GAHAN, which is no bad thing, and there’s a wonderful frozen-in-time atmosphere pervading ‘Silence The Voices’, something last done this well way back in the early eighties when THE CURE were at their most despairing and bleak. Yet at times it’s almost uplifting, the way good, dark music can and should be - easy to wallow in misery, far more skilled to make it nuanced and human.
There’s almost a playfulness to the skeletal ‘The Moon Song’, and some admirable vocals on ‘Never Over’, a repetitive core smothered in layers, gracefully closing the album with a velvety charm. There’s even a couple of bonus tracks chucked in for good measure. This is an assured album, consistent, and with a strong and clear vision running throughout it. There’s just enough variation at work here to prevent it becoming predictable, and a sense that, despite the gloom and heart of darkness, there’s enough of a hint of spring to lift it boldly from the self-indulgent, and shove it tentatively towards the sunlight.
Tracklist
01. Tomorrow Is A New Day
02. Wild Animal
03. Unknown
04. Serre-Moi Encore
05. Nobody’s Watching
06. Waiting For A Hurricane
07. Respect
08. No Tenderness
09. Silence the Voices
10. The Moon Song
11. Never Over
12. I Don’t Need A Hero (bonus track)
13. Wild Animal - drumless version (bonus track)
Line-up
Helene de Thoury
Website
https://hante.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/hanteband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment