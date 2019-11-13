CD Review: Isolated Youth - Warfare

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MALLRAT
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATT SIMONS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DANIEL SLOSS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ELBOW
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLACK PUMAS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LAMB
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LUCKY CHOPS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUPERTRAMP´S RODGER HODGSON
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCHATTENMANN
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRANDT BRAUER FRICK
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANNA TERNHEIM
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MURDER CAPITAL
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: YUNGBLUD
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALESTORM
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JEDEN TAG SILVESTER
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEAD CITY RUINS & MAMMOTH MAMMOTH
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KOVACS - Athens 2019-12-07
- Preview KISS - Germany 2020
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - Germany 2020
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2020
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Germany 2020
- Preview EISBRECHER - Germany & Austria 2020
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
- Preview PAPA ROACH & HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - European Tour 2020
- Preview CALLEJON - Saarbrücken 2019-12-29
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Interview: Solar Fake - November 2019
- Live Review: Tomorrows Ghosts Festival - Whitby 2019 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kaine - Reforge The Steel
- CD Review: Maxxxwell Carlisle - Visions of Speed and Thunder
- Live Review: Pluswelt Festival - Berlin 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Counterfeit - Warsaw
- Live Review: Empathy Test - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Volbeat - Frankfurt 2019
- CD Review: A Projection - Section
- CD Review: Mega Colossus - Hyperglaive
- Live Review: Iris - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Moonspell - London 2019
- Live Review: Lebanon Hanover - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Archive - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Autumn Moon Festival Vol. 5 - Hameln 2019 (Day 2&3)
- CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel
- CD Review: Idle Hands - Mana
- CD Review: SL Theory - Cipher
- CD Review: Goblins Blade - Awakening EP
- CD Review: Colossus - Drunk on Blood (EP) / ...And the Sepulcher of the Mirror Warlocks (EP)
Latest News
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
.
CD Review: Isolated Youth - Warfare
- Details
- Written by Viola Noir
-
Artist: Isolated Youth
Title: Warfare
Genre: Post Punk / Rock
Release Date: 11th September 2019
Label: B.I.J. Records
Album Review
ISOLATED YOUTH plays that kind of Post Punk we almost forgot about. It’s fragile and beautiful, vulnerable and wild, exactly how it was at the edge of 70s and 80s. From the very first track of the debut work, ‘Warfare’, ‘Oath’ with its emotions, almost ritual monotony, the ghostly world of the old-school Post Punk genre is created, which gains flesh and blood on following ‘Warfare’ as well as Coldwave and ethereal flair, and fits very naturally in the release. ‘Safety’ then is closer to the modern perception of the genre chosen by the band, but without loss of general authenticity, while ‘Gold Lane’ has a lot in common with something from the segmented Dark Folk / Neofolk genre. ‘Seasons’ again is changing the main style of the project to the orthodox, vintage, but of current interest. ‘There is yet a reason for us to bloom’ is the debut release of ISOLATED YOUTH that illustrates their own words really well. This band has big future in the form we can see on ‘Warfare’, so let’s wish them rational stability. The EP ‘Warfare’ is out now via Fabrika Records - https://fabrikarecords.bigcartel.com/product/isolated-youth-warfare
Tracklist
01. Oath
02. Warfare
03. Safety
04. Gold Lane
05. Seasons
06. Oath (Live)
07. Warfare (Live)
Line-up
Egon Westberg Larsson
Andreas Geidemark
William Mårdberg
Axel Mårdberg
Website
www.isolatedyouth.com / www.facebook.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment