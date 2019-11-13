Latest Raffles

CD Review: Isolated Youth - Warfare

Details
isolatedyouth warfare
Artist: Isolated Youth
Title: Warfare
Genre: Post Punk / Rock
Release Date: 11th September 2019
Label: B.I.J. Records


Album Review

ISOLATED YOUTH plays that kind of Post Punk we almost forgot about. It’s fragile and beautiful, vulnerable and wild, exactly how it was at the edge of 70s and 80s. From the very first track of the debut work, ‘Warfare’, ‘Oath’ with its emotions, almost ritual monotony, the ghostly world of the old-school Post Punk genre is created, which gains flesh and blood on following ‘Warfare’ as well as Coldwave and ethereal flair, and fits very naturally in the release. ‘Safety’ then is closer to the modern perception of the genre chosen by the band, but without loss of general authenticity, while ‘Gold Lane’ has a lot in common with something from the segmented Dark Folk / Neofolk genre. ‘Seasons’ again is changing the main style of the project to the orthodox, vintage, but of current interest. ‘There is yet a reason for us to bloom’ is the debut release of ISOLATED YOUTH that illustrates their own words really well. This band has big future in the form we can see on ‘Warfare’, so let’s wish them rational stability. The EP ‘Warfare’ is out now via Fabrika Records - https://fabrikarecords.bigcartel.com/product/isolated-youth-warfare


Tracklist

01. Oath
02. Warfare
03. Safety
04. Gold Lane
05. Seasons
06. Oath (Live)
07. Warfare (Live)


Line-up

Egon Westberg Larsson
Andreas Geidemark
William Mårdberg
Axel Mårdberg


Website

www.isolatedyouth.com / www.facebook.com/


Cover Picture

isolatedyouth warfare


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




