CD/DVD Reviews

CD Review: Frankenshred - Electric Axe Attack

Details
frankenshred electricaxeattack
Artist: Frankenshred
Title: Electric Axe Attack
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 13th December 2019
Label: Killer Metal Records


Album Review

Never heard of FRANKENSHRED? Then it is about time you will. Formed in Phoenix, Arizona in 1996 they originally intended as an instrumental band but then they added a singer for the fourth output in 2004, although there is enough shredding time left to fill for Johnny Frankenshred. Vocalist Roland Ledesma gives the shred fest the needed extra cheese (think MANOWAR meets MALMSTEEN style-wise). Speaking of vocals, Ledesma is often the weak link when it comes to the songs, the overall up-tempo compositions are often self-serving (the shredding is overdone) and if these guys would try to compensate for this flaw they would need a singer that fits better into the rather complex structures but unfortunately Ledesma cannot keep up with Johnny Frankenshred (not for lack of trying). Sorry to say this but FRANKENSHRED is not my cup of tea, maybe many others love this but it’s a no from this head-banger. If you are a fan of Johnny Frankenshred’s other works with bands like COMMANDMENT, EXILED or THRONE OF SERPENTS you may like this.


Tracklist

01. Hard fast and loud
02. Metal nation
03. Born to die
04. Raise some hell
05. Godz of metal
06. No rest for the wicked
07. All or nothing
08. Tourniquet of lies
09. Nothing to lose
10. Demon attack
11. Godown fighting
12. Electric axe attack


Line-up

Roland Ledesma – vocals
Johnny Frankenshred – guitar
Robbie Erwin – bass
Atomic Tommy Higgins – drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/ElectricAxeAttack/


Cover Pictures

frankenshred electricaxeattack


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




