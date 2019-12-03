CD Review: Frankenshred - Electric Axe Attack

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SARAH MCCOY
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLUTCH
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMO DRIVE
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONBANDGERÄT
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAKE
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FAIM
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAHALIA
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAN REED NETWORK
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PAROV STELAR
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: COVENANT
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsiniki 2019-12-14
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
- Preview THY ART IS MURDER - Oberhausen 2020-02-22
- Preview NORTHLANE - Luxembourg City 2019-12-19
- Preview GHOST - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Luxembourg City 2019-12-12
- Preview AMON AMARTH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-02
- Preview DORO - Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Sonorus7 - Acid Pops
- Live Review: Die Krupps- Manchester 2019
- Gallery: Insomnium - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Sjöblom - A Victory Of Love EP
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: MajorVoice - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Violet Raymoor - Divchina-Morok and Favn
- Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Saint Petersburg 2019
- Live Review: Greta van Fleet - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019 (2)
- Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Blessed Black - Beyond the Crimson Throne
- CD Review: Mystic Prophecy - Metal Division
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Niralet EP
- CD Review: Chemikill - Edge of Wasteland
- CD Review: Axe Crazy - Hexbreaker
- CD Review: Angel Blade - Angel Blade EP
- Gallery: P.O.D. - Oberhausen 2019
Latest News
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
.
CD Review: Frankenshred - Electric Axe Attack
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Frankenshred
Title: Electric Axe Attack
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 13th December 2019
Label: Killer Metal Records
Album Review
Never heard of FRANKENSHRED? Then it is about time you will. Formed in Phoenix, Arizona in 1996 they originally intended as an instrumental band but then they added a singer for the fourth output in 2004, although there is enough shredding time left to fill for Johnny Frankenshred. Vocalist Roland Ledesma gives the shred fest the needed extra cheese (think MANOWAR meets MALMSTEEN style-wise). Speaking of vocals, Ledesma is often the weak link when it comes to the songs, the overall up-tempo compositions are often self-serving (the shredding is overdone) and if these guys would try to compensate for this flaw they would need a singer that fits better into the rather complex structures but unfortunately Ledesma cannot keep up with Johnny Frankenshred (not for lack of trying). Sorry to say this but FRANKENSHRED is not my cup of tea, maybe many others love this but it’s a no from this head-banger. If you are a fan of Johnny Frankenshred’s other works with bands like COMMANDMENT, EXILED or THRONE OF SERPENTS you may like this.
Tracklist
01. Hard fast and loud
02. Metal nation
03. Born to die
04. Raise some hell
05. Godz of metal
06. No rest for the wicked
07. All or nothing
08. Tourniquet of lies
09. Nothing to lose
10. Demon attack
11. Godown fighting
12. Electric axe attack
Line-up
Roland Ledesma – vocals
Johnny Frankenshred – guitar
Robbie Erwin – bass
Atomic Tommy Higgins – drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/ElectricAxeAttack/
Cover Pictures
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment