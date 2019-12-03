CD Review: Frankenshred - Electric Axe Attack

Artist: FrankenshredTitle: Electric Axe AttackGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 13th December 2019Label: Killer Metal RecordsNever heard of FRANKENSHRED? Then it is about time you will. Formed in Phoenix, Arizona in 1996 they originally intended as an instrumental band but then they added a singer for the fourth output in 2004, although there is enough shredding time left to fill for Johnny Frankenshred. Vocalist Roland Ledesma gives the shred fest the needed extra cheese (think MANOWAR meets MALMSTEEN style-wise). Speaking of vocals, Ledesma is often the weak link when it comes to the songs, the overall up-tempo compositions are often self-serving (the shredding is overdone) and if these guys would try to compensate for this flaw they would need a singer that fits better into the rather complex structures but unfortunately Ledesma cannot keep up with Johnny Frankenshred (not for lack of trying). Sorry to say this but FRANKENSHRED is not my cup of tea, maybe many others love this but it’s a no from this head-banger. If you are a fan of Johnny Frankenshred’s other works with bands like COMMANDMENT, EXILED or THRONE OF SERPENTS you may like this.01. Hard fast and loud02. Metal nation03. Born to die04. Raise some hell05. Godz of metal06. No rest for the wicked07. All or nothing08. Tourniquet of lies09. Nothing to lose10. Demon attack11. Godown fighting12. Electric axe attackRoland Ledesma – vocalsJohnny Frankenshred – guitarRobbie Erwin – bassAtomic Tommy Higgins – drumshttps://www.facebook.com/ElectricAxeAttack/Music: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10