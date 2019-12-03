CD Review: Humungus - Balls

Artist: HumungusTitle: BallsGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 13th December 2019Label: Killer Metal RecordsRichmond, Virginia’s HUMUNGUS mix it up between traditional Metal and Thrash with shred parts here and there and a skilled vocalist named Jack Bauer (go to hell Nina... sic). The band formed in 2010 and ‘Balls’ is their second output to date. The bands lyrics mostly deal with partying, no wonder their first EP was named ‘Drinkin’ a Beer’. HUMUNGUS is fun for the whole family, never too serious or too dangerous. The whole material is up-tempo like their label mates FRANKENSHRED but HUMUNGUS’ music is straight forward never meandering or overdoing the shredding parts and Bauer does a nice job on the microphone. Although this output is a nice one Peyton Gregory’s statement that HUMUNGUS will change history is highly exaggerated. If you are a fan of bands like POSSESSOR you might dig this.01. Iron Shod hoof of Battle02. Night Bullet03. Shadow Creeper04. Sewer Wolf05. Raptors in the Pit06. Beam of Light07. Skull Dirt08. Lightning City09. Crucial Vortex10. Steel Crusher11. Dead HorseJack Bauer – vocalsPeyton Gregory – guitarJoseph Granger – guitarWayne Pompey – bassRobby Scarce – drumshttps://www.facebook.com/humungusrvaMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10