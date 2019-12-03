Latest Raffles

«
<
December 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SARAH MCCOY
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLUTCH
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMO DRIVE
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONBANDGERÄT
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAKE
Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FAIM
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAHALIA
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAN REED NETWORK
Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PAROV STELAR
Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: COVENANT

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

CD Review: Humungus - Balls

Details
humungus balls
Artist: Humungus
Title: Balls
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 13th December 2019
Label: Killer Metal Records


Album Review

Richmond, Virginia’s HUMUNGUS mix it up between traditional Metal and Thrash with shred parts here and there and a skilled vocalist named Jack Bauer (go to hell Nina... sic). The band formed in 2010 and ‘Balls’ is their second output to date. The bands lyrics mostly deal with partying, no wonder their first EP was named ‘Drinkin’ a Beer’. HUMUNGUS is fun for the whole family, never too serious or too dangerous. The whole material is up-tempo like their label mates FRANKENSHRED but HUMUNGUS’ music is straight forward never meandering or overdoing the shredding parts and Bauer does a nice job on the microphone. Although this output is a nice one Peyton Gregory’s statement that HUMUNGUS will change history is highly exaggerated. If you are a fan of bands like POSSESSOR you might dig this.


Tracklist

01. Iron Shod hoof of Battle
02. Night Bullet
03. Shadow Creeper
04. Sewer Wolf
05. Raptors in the Pit
06. Beam of Light
07. Skull Dirt
08. Lightning City
09. Crucial Vortex
10. Steel Crusher
11. Dead Horse


Line-up

Jack Bauer – vocals
Peyton Gregory – guitar
Joseph Granger – guitar
Wayne Pompey – bass
Robby Scarce – drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/humungusrva


Cover Picture

humungus balls


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




