Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GEORGIA
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BABYMETAL
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHE SUDAKA
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETROL GIRLS
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAINT PHNX
Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Fri Feb 14 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: 20 Jahre Empire Of Darkness "Das Grosse Jubiläum"
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: 20 JAHRE EOD
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CL) Concert: VNV NATION
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TYCHO
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALGIERS
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL!
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISTER MISERY
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SCHWARZ
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KISSIN'TIME - the hottest tribute band
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
Sat Feb 15 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: E-Only Festival
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PE) Concert: VNV NATION

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Habu - Distant Thunder

Details
habu distantthunder
Artist: Habu
Title: Distant Thunder
Genre: Progressive Rock
Release Date: 7th March 2020
Label: Self-Released


Album Review

Off to the prog cave! British pro trio HABU consists of three buddies from East Anglia that share an oddly concrete taste of music. Sometimes clearly British in a 80s poppy way and progressive and heavy in the next HABU will escape every predictability. Well written and executed but in an intangible way. These fine young gentlemen formed this band in 2012 (Post-apocalyptic prog so to say) in Ipswich (not the Lovecraftian one, that would be in the USA and is totally fictitious). This is quite a struggle to review when you listened to Metal the last eight months. HABU is just the epitome of oddly satisfying, every time you think you know what comes next they turn everything upside down... but they manage to write catchy, lovely tunes that don’t lose the listener on the journey.

Many prog bands write musical pieces of art without any hooks or any emotional value. HABU trigger me just the right way to keep being interested in the next song, the next transition and the next hook. On the Facebook page the band mentions their influences, I list the ones I see as fitting an comment on them with my heavy metal wisdom:

RUSH ( I know it’s blasphemy but I like Andy Clarke’s voice better than GeGeddy Lee’s)
GHOST (until I wrote that I failed to realize it but yup, a few similarities are there)
BLUE OYSTER CULT (HABU mostly ain’t as melodic as BOC but they are way more prog)
QUEEN (only in bits and pieces)
PINK FLOYD (comparable yes but HABU is way more exciting)

Just take a listen yourselves, I had fun.


Tracklist

01. Whirlwind
02. Panorama
03. Wireless
04. The Arrow
05. Nuke the Moon
06. These Walls
07. Operation Paperclip
08. Goodbye


Line-up

Andy Clarke - Vocals / guitar
Alex Body - Vocals / bass guitar / keyboards
Alex Dunbar - Drums


Website

https://habu-band.com / https://www.facebook.com/pg/HabuUK


Cover Picture

habu distantthunder


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10

Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists F-J CD Review: Habu - Distant Thunder