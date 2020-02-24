CD Review: Future Now - Utopia Awaits

Artist: Future NowTitle: Utopia AwaitsGenre: Progressive MetalRelease Date: 24th June 2019Label: Self-ReleasedOut of the Electric Castle and into the Prog mobile! Out of Cambridgeshire, UK I present you FUTURE NOW with their debut ‘Utopia Awaits’. Jaz contacted me a few days ago and convinced me to do a write-up about the first output of his band FUTURE NOW. At first I will cite the press text because I am a lazy old fart and there is no glory in copying the press text, COWABUNGA!“The band unknowingly began its journey with the collaborative effects of Jaz Hunter (guitarist) and Charlie Mckenzie-Stewart (drummer). From Charlie’s band, FLESH THAT BURNS (2009) to Jaz’ band, EQUATAS (2010 - 2012), Jaz and Charlie quickly integrated themselves into bands and were easily inspired by each other’s musical creativity. From that point on, Jaz and Charlie continued to write music and create more and more comprehensive pieces across several bands until Jaz began writing material in 2014 for what was originally going to be a solo project quickly became a band effort as Riko Burrows offered to aid the band in late 2015 with his outstanding vocal.4 years later with a lot of hard work, passion, persistence and patients, FUTURE NOW have created their epic debut album, ‘Utopia Awaits’, and with their 2nd album already half way to completion and now with the extra special addition to the band, Richard (Nejjy) Nejman on keyboards who has brought his incredible and stunning talent to FUTURE NOW’s table, we have also just managed to acquire Jordan Feighan, an incredible vocalist from Norwich who has completely blown us all away. Last but not least we have been blessed with the final piece to this complex puzzle, Tom Drake on bass. He is very hard working and has risen to the challenge of becoming our amazing bass player.We are now preparing for live shows. There is nothing stopping the momentum of this band from hopefully one day becoming one of the leading Prog Rock / Metal bands to come from the UK. ‘We’re hoping you will take the time to enjoy our long-awaited album and we thank our fans who have already purchased our album. We hope to see each and every one of you on the road at a venue near you…’ FUTURE NOW”The first thing to notice after giving this a few minutes is: Jaz is fiddling a lot on his six-strings but the overall sound (guitar, bass, keys, drums, bass) somehow manages to sound virtuous and un-agitated at the same time, I can lay back and chill to this while every artist involved rocks out and is far away from resting pulse rate. The vocals remind me a bit of Peter Gabriel here and there. To highlight one of these songs is an impossible task, the songs are flowing into each other and I honestly get the impression that this ain’t meant to be heard on a song but rather on a complete album-basis. Do yourself a favour: if you as a reader, listener, and connoisseur dig prog music give this a listen and experience FUTURE NOW.01. Remnants02. Creation Of Man03. Dying Universe04. From Legend To Myth05. Pillars Of Creation, Pt. 106. Born Into The Underworld07. Wisdom Of Harmony08. Past Present Future09. Pillars Of Destruction, Pt. 210. Stand As One (Foreign Lands)11. Utopia Awaits12. Time and Time Again13. Sky Racers14. World’s ApartCharlie McKenzie Stewart – DrumsJaz Hunter – GuitarsRichard Nejman – KeyboardsRiko Burrows – VocalsMichaek Knowles – Basshttps://www.facebook.com/FutureNowOfficialMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10