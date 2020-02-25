Latest Raffles
CD Review: Gotthard - #13
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Gotthard
Title: #13
Genre: Hard Rock
Release Date: 13th March 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
Normally I mostly do Metal but I have a weak spot for GOTTHARD since the early 90s. The first records of GOTTHARD I listened to were their first outputs ‘Gotthard’ in 1992 and ‘Dial Hard’ in 1994. I was a teenager at the time and the bluesy Rock ballads spoke to me in a way that connected me to the band. The guys in GOTTHARD knew heartbreak and unconditional, foolish love, they knew what it feels like to love and lose. Of course I instantly fell in love with the songs, the melodies and Steve Lee’s incredible voice. Almost 10 years ago Steve passed away and I must say it is astounding GOTTHARD has found such a good vocalist to do this job. I was a bit anxious listening to ‘Firebirth’ in 2012 but man I have to say Nic Maeder is doing a great job in giving the band a new voice and a new face.
‘#13’ is the fourth output with Maeder on the microphone and gosh I am melting away listening to this. Ok, the Rock ballad ratio is quite high on this but I’m an old romantic so I can dig it. The Swiss rockers still got what it takes, there are blues rockers and rock ballads galore on ‘#13’ making this band the Swiss answer to BON JOVI in my book (yeah I love BON JOVI too, hey I was a heartbroken teenager you know?). Often I try not to overuse superlatives but this time I feel I have to, this band has managed to create another timeless one hundred percent GOTTHARD classic after 27 years of existence and that is not only surprising it’s phenomenal! The last record that managed to pull on my heartstrings like this was ‘Out Of The Dark’ by ROBERT PEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER. This band has still lots to say musically and this just makes me happy.
Tracklist
01. Bad News
02. Every time I Die
03. Missteria
04. 10.000 Faces
05. S.O.S
06. Another last Time
07. Better than Love
08. Save the Date
09. Marry You
10. Man on a Mission
11. No time to Cry
12. I can say I´m Sorry
13. Rescue Me
Line-up
Nic Maeder - Vocals
Leo Leoni - Guitars
Freddy Scherer - Guitars
Marc Lynn - Bass
Website
www.gotthard.com / www.facebook.com/Gotthard
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
