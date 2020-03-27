CD Review: In This Moment - Mother

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COVENANT
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FADERHEAD
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VOGELFREY
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SONO
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KID KAPICHI
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SCARLXRD
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IRON MAIDNEM
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TENSIDE
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INDECENT BEHAVIOR
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAX GIESINGER
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BONSAI KITTEN
|Fri Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNITED TOUR: ACCESSORY, LIGHTS OF EUPHORIA & VANGUARD
|Sat Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COVENANT
|Sat Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FADERHEAD
|Sat Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: DAF
|Sat Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLEXIPHONES
|Sat Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-04-18
- Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-26
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-11-16
- Preview SEAN PAUL - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-07
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Dortmund 2020-12-05
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Frankfurt 2020-11-25
- Preview DORO - Heidelberg 2020-09-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Solar Flare - Solar Flare
- CD Review: Holden - Ursa Minor
- CD Review: Wolfskull - Hexum EP
- CD Review: Rotersand - How Do You Feel Today
- CD Review: Korn - The Nothing
- CD Review: She Past Away - Narin Yalnizlik (Re-Release)
- CD Review: She Past Away - Belirdi Gece (Re-Release)
- CD Review: Stone Temple Pilots - Perdida
- CD Review: Steel Panther - Heavy Metal Rules
- Live Review: Dropkick Murphys - Streaming Up From Boston 2020
- Gallery: Myrath - Leipzig 2020
- CD Review: Black Sachbak - Black Sachbak vs. the Future
- CD Review: Damien Steele - Damien Steele
- CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Black Anima
- CD Review: Auger - Insurgence
- CD Review: Carcinogen Daily - Legba
- CD Review: Torn Away - As We Rise (Demo)
- CD Review: Brat - The End
- CD Review: Disquiet, The - Kingdom EP
- CD Review: Traveler - Termination Shock
Latest News
- DAF - Singer Gabi Delgado passed away
- NIGHTWISH - Announce AMORPHIS as very special guest on their Europe tour!
- JADU - LINDEMANN tour successfully completed - on own club tour in autumn!
- SOPHIA - Project of Robin Proper-Sheppard release single “Alive” to announce their 8th studio album “Holding On / Letting Go” to be released on April 24, 2020 via own label The Flower Shop Recordings!
- EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN - New Studio album “Alles in Allem“ in May
- LEA PORCELAIN - New video “Future Hurry Slow” released, new album in autumn!
- SPARKS - New singe, lyric video and new album!
- ROTERSAND - "How do you feel today" out via Metropolis Records!
- STEVEN WILSON - New album ‘The Future Bites’ to be released 12 June 2020 via Caroline International
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - Pushed to Saturday, 20. June 2020
- IAMX - Releases acoustic album and returns to German stages!
- JOACHIM WITT - New Album “Rübezahls Rückkehr” (3 Apr 2020 / Ventil / The Orchard / Sony)
- BLACK NAIL CABARET - “Gods Verging On Sanity” to be released May 8, 2020
- SÜNDENKLANG - New album “Jahresringe” to be released on April 17 via Drakkar Entertainmen / Soulfood Music
- KANGA - ‘Eternal Daughter’ reissue with new bonus tracks via Artoffact Records approved by Gary Numan
- THE DEAD DAISIES - Sign worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records, UMG
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Limp Bizkit and many more acts complete the Highfield line-up
- SEADRAKE - In the studio and live in Athens with Ginger Khan (former singer of PRIEST)
- TAKIDA - Ticket sales for spring European shows are running fast!
- DARK SPRING FESTIVAL 2020 - Complete information
.
CD Review: In This Moment - Mother
- Details
- Written by Elena Arens
-
Artist: In This Moment
Title: Mother
Genre: Metal
Release Date: 27th March 2020
Label: Atlantic Records / Roadrunner Records
Album Review
Since 2005, IN THIS MOMENT has built up an extremely loyal audience that is captivated and thrilled by the charisma and performances of front woman Maria Brink. Indeed, IN THIS MOMENT relies on their way of forging an atypical identity that has been recognized and cultivated visually and acoustically since the success of the album ‘Blood’ (2012). The last album ‘Ritual’, which was released in 2017, attracted so much attention that some media even wanted to compare Maria as the Lady Gaga of Metal. ‘Mother’, their seventh release, was produced by Kevin Churkos. The latter has also collaborated with OZZY OSBOURNE or FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. ‘Mother’ seems to be an extension of ‘Rituals’, with more emotional moments of the Los Angeles band.
Already in the first seconds of the album the focus is on Maria. The distant deep sounds of the wind instruments in ‘The Beginning (Interlude)’ creates a ritual atmosphere, which is further enhanced by Maria’s whispering. ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ is the direct continuation, derived with an almost terrifying arrangement of the drums. Chris Howorth’s riffs illustrate the role of the guitarist in the band, who consciously withdraws from Maria’s vocal lead. ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ offers a synthesis of what IN THIS MOMENT creates: a homogeneous, expansive and deliberately theatrical whole, which will certainly develop into a more elaborate live performance.
IN THIS MOMENT sometimes clearly encompasses the territories of industrial music, as in ‘The In-Between’, which combines the aggressiveness of its chorus, clear vocals and screams of the singer. They also allow themselves to make some references to the electro music of the 1980s, which can be heard in the samples of ‘Legacy’. These are inspired by synth waves and contribute to a sweet atmosphere within the track. The untypical, modern and relevant cover of QUEEN’s ‘We Will Rock You’, made with Lzzy Hale from HALESTORM and Taylor Momsen from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, proves exactly the ease IN THIS MOMENT have in interpreting a legendary song in their own way.
‘Mother’ is also surprisingly diverse, with the band alternating between the 1980s and 1990s with neo-metal elements, as in ‘Hunting Grounds’, which welcomes the participation of Joe Cotela from the band DED. But ‘Hunting Grounds’ also slightly reminds of PAPA ROACH and SKILLET. ‘As Above, So Below’ goes more in this direction, as more electronic elements and punch are integrated into the rhythm, as well as these jerky effects in the vocals. The grandiose electro arrangements in ‘Born In Flames’ show that IN THIS MOMENT tries to create more nuanced atmospheres and even a mixture of trip-hop and metal.
You can see that IN THIS MOMENT rely heavily on the talent of their singer, but quite rightly. It would be a shame, however, to overlook the hard work of the instrumentalists and the arrangement, which makes it possible to highlight the vocals. Even though Maria’s timbre may seem too conventional to some, ‘Mother’ will still not change this opinion. Those who have joined the band for the musical aspects will certainly enjoy ‘Mother’ to the fullest. Everything has been done here to sink into the world of IN THIS MOMENT and to promise a good live show as well. But until then, because of the current situation, it might take a while...
Tracklist
01. The Beginning (Interlude)
02. Fly Like an Eagle
03. The Red Crusade (Interlude)
04. The In-Between
05. Legacy
06. We Will Rock You (Queen cover feat. Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen)
07. Mother
08. As Above, So Below
09. Born in Flames
10. God is She
11. Holy Man
12. Hunting Grounds (feat. Joe Cotela)
13. Lay Me Down
14. Into Dust (Mazzy Star cover)
Line-up
Maria Brink – Lead vocals, piano
Chris Howorth – Lead guitar, backing vocals
Randy Weitzel – Rhythm guitar, backing vocals
Travis Johnson – Bass, backing vocals
Kent Diimmel – Drums
Website
https://www.inthismomentofficial.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment