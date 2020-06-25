Latest Raffles
CD Review: Gross Reality - Overthrow
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Gross Reality
Title: Overthrow
Genre: Melodic Thrash Metal / Prog Metal
Release Date: 6th May 2014
Label: Divebomb Records
Album Review
Just the other day I asked an audience that is mostly well-disposed towards me for new music to review and a few bands reacted. The one band I had to review right away is GROSS REALITY from Raleigh, North Carolina. GROSS REALITY was formed in 1991, the first part of their musical journey only lasted from 1991 to 1996. However, the band did not record a single bit of music at the time of their demise. The band came together again in 2009 (perfectly timed for a new generation of thrash was on the rise). They gained exposure again, played alongside icons such as DEATH ANGEL, EVILE and others and started to work on new material. This record here saw the light of day in 2014.
‘Overthrow’ is a steel-clad fist punching your face in, this beast of a record is fast, wild and mean as fuck. Daniell Powells vocals remind me of Hetfield, Matt Drake and sometimes a bit of Dave Mustaine and he plays his bass like a god damn pro, Roland Arthur on Guitar is in charge of riffs and hooks and he deals them out like he has millions of it. Last but not least: Jason Wheeler on drums is a top notch batterista and I will tell you why I use the Italian word for drummer... because the dude batters his drum-kit into oblivion and he does it very precise. All in all, this is a really great Thrash Metal record with absolutely talented artists doing what they do best: rip your head right off! FFO: HAVOK, ANNIHILATOR, DEATH ANGEL
Tracklist
01. Worthless Humans
02. Dirt Filled Skulls
03. Save Yourself
04. Generation 36
05. Haunting The Waters
06. 13 O’Clock
07. I’m Absent
08. Human Resign
09. Sleep Into Dreams
10. Overthrow
Line-up
Daniel Powell – Bass / Vocals
Roland Arthur – Guitar
Jason Wheeler – Drums
Website
http://grossrealityband.com /https://www.facebook.com/GrossReality
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment