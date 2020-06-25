CD Review: Gross Reality - Overthrow

Artist: Gross RealityTitle: OverthrowGenre: Melodic Thrash Metal / Prog MetalRelease Date: 6th May 2014Label: Divebomb RecordsJust the other day I asked an audience that is mostly well-disposed towards me for new music to review and a few bands reacted. The one band I had to review right away is GROSS REALITY from Raleigh, North Carolina. GROSS REALITY was formed in 1991, the first part of their musical journey only lasted from 1991 to 1996. However, the band did not record a single bit of music at the time of their demise. The band came together again in 2009 (perfectly timed for a new generation of thrash was on the rise). They gained exposure again, played alongside icons such as DEATH ANGEL, EVILE and others and started to work on new material. This record here saw the light of day in 2014.‘Overthrow’ is a steel-clad fist punching your face in, this beast of a record is fast, wild and mean as fuck. Daniell Powells vocals remind me of Hetfield, Matt Drake and sometimes a bit of Dave Mustaine and he plays his bass like a god damn pro, Roland Arthur on Guitar is in charge of riffs and hooks and he deals them out like he has millions of it. Last but not least: Jason Wheeler on drums is a top notch batterista and I will tell you why I use the Italian word for drummer... because the dude batters his drum-kit into oblivion and he does it very precise. All in all, this is a really great Thrash Metal record with absolutely talented artists doing what they do best: rip your head right off! FFO: HAVOK, ANNIHILATOR, DEATH ANGEL01. Worthless Humans02. Dirt Filled Skulls03. Save Yourself04. Generation 3605. Haunting The Waters06. 13 O’Clock07. I’m Absent08. Human Resign09. Sleep Into Dreams10. OverthrowDaniel Powell – Bass / VocalsRoland Arthur – GuitarJason Wheeler – Drumshttp://grossrealityband.com /https://www.facebook.com/GrossRealityMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10