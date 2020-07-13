CD Review: Ivory Tower - Stronger

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Jul 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VERSENGOLD (Drive-in Concert)
|Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN (Open Air)
|Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ (Drive-in Concert)
|Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Drive-in Concert)
|Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
|Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Oberhausen 2021-04-14
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-05
- Preview SCHANDMAUL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-29
- Preview DORO - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-21
- Preview CULCHA CANDELA - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-22
- Preview MONO INC. - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-15
- Preview VNV NATION - “Beach Chair Concerts” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-07 & 08
- Preview GENTLEMAN - Pétange 2020-07-03
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-Headliner Tour postponed to spring 2021!
- Preview DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - Co-headlining tour “The Ascent To Summerland” 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: SkyEye - Digital God
- CD Review: Desecrator - To The Gallows
- CD Review: B.S.T - Unter Deck
- CD Review: Temperance Movement, The - A Deeper Cut
- CD Review: Vanish - The Insanity Abstract
- CD Review: Denners Trickbag - Denners Trickbag
- CD Review: Perfect NME - Murder of Crows
- DVD/CD Review: Depeche Mode - Spirits in the Forest (Live Spirits)
- Interview: Frozen Plasma - June 2020
- CD Review: Canedy - Warrior
- CD Review: Underking - Ghosts of the Past EP
- Gallery: Drive In Concerts at the Péitenger Carena - Petange June 2020
- CD Review: Bury Tomorrow - Cannibal
- Interview: I Like Trains - June 2020
- CD Review: Blazing Rust - Line Of Danger
- CD Review: Gross Reality - Escaping Gravity
- CD Review: Prong - Age Of Defiance EP
- CD Review: ASP - Kosmonautilus
- CD Review: Gross Reality - Overthrow
- CD Review: Snog - Lullabies For The Lithium Age
Latest News
- I WANT POETRY - Dream-Pop duo with new Indie hymn “Islanders”, out 10 July 2020
- CLAN OF XYMOX - New album and video!
- EISBRECHER - Two publications are coming
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New Album “Skeleton Dreams” on 4 September 2020
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled and postponed to 2021!
- I LIKE TRAINS - New Album “Kompromat” on 21 August 2020 (Atlantic Curve/The Orchard)
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up close to complete!
- ANTI-FLAG - Announce “Quarantine Sucks, Let’s Party!” digital tour
- EISBRECHER - Postpone “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival and November Tour to 2021!
- FINNTROLL - Release Of “Vredesvävd” postponed to September 18th / Unveil cover artwork & tracklist
- MAD SIN - Announce “Unbreakable”, out September 11th, 2020
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - New band wave
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - First bands confirmed!
- KANSAS - Announce updated release date for “The Absence of Presence”, out 17th July 2020
- DORO - Rocking the drive-in shows & new single “Brickwall”
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal new video “Change” and worldwide live stream!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL - Already 100,000 tickets for Hurricane and Southside Festivals transferred to 2021 plus new acts and other surprises
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up News and Digital Festival 2020!
- THE OTHER - The new album “Haunted” is out today!
- SÜNDENKLANG - Release second single “Vergeben & Vergessen“
.
CD Review: Ivory Tower - Stronger
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Ivory Tower
Title: Stronger
Genre: Power Metal / Progressive Metal
Release Date: 23rd August 2019
Label: Massacre Records
Album Review
And once again I got lucky, I saw a piece about IVORY TOWER in a edition of the Deaf Forever magazine and got quite curious. So, when I saw the band and their members on Facebook I asked if I may review their recent output (spoiler alert: yes, was the answer). IVORY TOWER were formed in 1996 and ‘Stronger’ is their fifth LP. The five piece is based in Kiel / Hamburg, Germany and they have toured with big names like GAMMA RAY, MOTÖRHEAD, FATES WARNING, PYRAMAZE, CANDLEMASS and many more. Musically IVORY TOWER is full of variation and different styles perfectly woven into each other, sometimes they remind of DREAM THEATER but the compositions are a way better fit for vocalist Dirk Meyer (DT often write songs that seemingly intend to break James la Brie).
It is really crazy that I never had IVORY TOWER on my radar (ten years ago I almost only listened to Prog and Power). In bits and pieces, they even remind me of IRON MAIDEN (76 minutes playtime and not one song under 5 minutes aside from the instrumental ‘Flight of the Dragon’). What I really dig musically on this record is that there is only one guitar involved and the mix is so good and clear that I can clearly hear the bass. Speaking of DREAM THEATER I don’t know if the guys in IVORY TOWER studied music but the talent involved here is fucking solid, every musician involved delivers the goods. Riffs, hooks and top-notch catchy melodies for weeks are what’s inside this Prog / Power package and not to forget I really dig the powerful and diversified vocals of Dirk Meyer... a lot! If you dig the Prog and the Power and like it technical (like being beaten unconscious with a calculator) check them out, the guys deserve more recognition!
Tracklist
01. The Offer
02. Loser
03. End Transmission
04. Money
05. In Me
06. Slave
07. Strong
08. Flight of the Dragon
09. Life will Fade
10. Passing
11. The Wolves you’ve left In
12. One Day
Line-up
Thorsten Thrunke – Drums
Sven Böge – Guitars
Björn Bombach – Bass
Dirk Meyer – Vocals
Frank Fasold – Keyboards
Website
http://ivorytower.de / https://www.facebook.com/ivorytower.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment