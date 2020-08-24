CD Review: In Flames - Clayman (20th Anniversary)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALIN COEN DUO
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POKEY LAFARGE
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SELIG
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GIANT ROOKS
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS & ZOODRAKE
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JORIS
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILHELMINE
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE SINDERELLAS
|Mon Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHILLY GONZALES
|Mon Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILHELMINE
|Tue Sep 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MILOW
|Tue Sep 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ATHEIST, CADAVER
|Thu Sep 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview LISA MORGENSTERN - Hamburg 2020-09-09
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2020
- Preview EMIL BULLS - Munich 2020-09-04 & 05
- Preview PETER HEPPNER - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-17
- Preview SHE PAST AWAY - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-04
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2020-08-15
- Preview LACUNA COIL - “Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse”
- Preview VANTAA ROCK - Vantaa 2020-11-28/27
- Preview ROCK IN THE CITY - Pori 2020-08-21/22
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Oberhausen 2021-04-14
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: TAINTED SØUL - TAINTED SØUL
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2020
- CD Review: Motorjesus - Live Resurrection
- CD Review: Clan of Xymox - Spider on the Wall
- CD Review: Wishbone Ash - Coat of Arms
- CD Review: Night - High Tides - Distant Skies
- CD Review: Dool - Summerland
- CD Review: Alcest - Spiritual Instinct
- CD Review: Haunt - Flashback
- CD Review: Soulcaster - Maelstrom of Death and Steel
- Live Review: VNV Nation - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020
- CD Review: Avatar - Hunter Gatherer
- CD Review: Entropy - Force Convergence
- CD Review: Helios - Helios Demo
- CD Review: Hunter - Hunter
- CD Review: Vicious Rumors - Celebration Decay
- CD Review: Mad Max - Stormchild Rising
- CD Review: Hot Zone - COVIgnorant
- CD Review: Brimstone Coven - The Woes Of Mortal Earth
- CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!
Latest News
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - New studio album “The Human Condition” on October 30th!
- BLACK SABBATH - Celebrates the 50th anniversary of their cult album “Paranoid”
- DEATHSTARS - announce rescheduling of tour dates for 2021!
- SNOW PATROL & THE SATURDAY SONGWRITERS - Release “The Fireside Sessions EP” on August 21, 2020
- SÓLSTAFIR - Announce album details for “Endless Twilight of Codependent Love”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2021 - Sold Out!
- ENTER SHIKARI - Move tour to spring 2021 and confirm catch-up date for Hamburg
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - LACRIMOSA and more confirmed
- DORO - Worldwide live stream for the final show of her drive-in cinema tour on August 1st via airtango.live!
- X MARKS THE PEDWALK - “Transformation” to be released 18 September 2020
- I WANT POETRY - Dream-Pop duo with new Indie hymn “Islanders”, out 10 July 2020
- CLAN OF XYMOX - New album and video!
- EISBRECHER - Two publications are coming
.
CD Review: In Flames - Clayman (20th Anniversary)
- Details
- Written by Elena Arens
-
Artist: In Flames
Title: Clayman (20th Anniversary)
Genre: Melodic Death Metal
Release Date: 28th August 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
Good news for 2020: IN FLAMES will be back in the spotlight on August 28th on Nuclear Blast, with a re-release of their flagship album ‘Clayman’, remastered by Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, GOJIRA…). Not a novelty in itself, but a birthday that is celebrated with dignity, because the band offers its fans five5 bonus tracks and newly recorded titles for the 20th anniversary of this work: ‘Bullet Ride’, ‘Pinball Map’, ‘Only for the weak’, ‘Clayman’, produced by Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (GREEN DAY, ROB ZOMBIE). This album, which has been described as more thoughtful and calibrated in terms of extreme efficiency, will therefore be presented again in 2020 to remind us of the first part of the band's career. But first to the main package: ‘Clayman’ is for many the best album in the history of the Gothenburgers. Will the re-released edition with the darkened cover and the remastered songs be equally inspiring?
We start with ‘Bullet Ride’ and especially ‘Pinball Map’, both of course are absolute classics. ‘Only For The Weak’ is also not unknown - Melodic Death Metal as it should be and an absolute neck breaker at every gig. ‘...As The Future Repeats Today’ is certainly not as well-known as its predecessors, but the track comes along with an intense and melodic guitar work and the screams by Anders. ‘Square Nothing’ comes out of the speakers much more calmly at first, only to explode after about 90 seconds, a song structure that reminds a bit of Metalcore or Nu Metal, thus connecting Melodic Death with the Nu Metal of that time. The title track should be well known, Anders growls and screams and the clear vocals can be heard clearly in the background. ‘With Satellites And Astronauts’ there is pure Melodic Death, similar to what you could hear from DARK TRANQUILLITY. ‘Brush The Dust Away’ is a number with the usual trademarks of IN FLAMES at that time. ‘Swim’ continues exactly there and ‘Suburban Me’ is from the beginning on very cool. The last song of the actual ‘Clayman’ is ‘Another Day In Quicksand’, which follows seamlessly on from its two predecessors.
The comparison between the new recordings of ‘Bullet Ride’, ‘Pinball Map’, ‘Only For The Weak’ and ‘Clayman’ and the originals is different. Those who have followed IN FLAMES a bit should not have missed a certain change in the sound of the Swedes. This is not reprehensible, after all, bands often move with the time and reinvent themselves. However, the sound here has been polished a bit, but at least you can still recognize the songs. If you compare them with the 2000 versions, most of the time, for die-hard hard-core fans, the 2000 versions win by far. All in all, the new version of ‘Clayman’ is right on time. Those who doesn’t like it are only those who are generally against any form of change. Anyone who likes ‘Clayman’ from 2000 will be happy to hear the 20th Anniversary Edition.
Tracklist
01. Bullet Ride
02. Pinball Map
03. Only For The Weak
04. …As The Future Repeats Today
05. Square Nothing
06. Clayman
07. Satellites and Astronauts
08. Brush The Dust Away
09. Swim
10. Suburban Me
11. Another Day In Quicksand
12. Themes and Variations in D-Minor (instrumental)
13. Only For The Weak (Re-recorded)
14. Bullet Ride (Re-recorded)
15. Pinball Map (Re-recorded)
16. Clayman (Re-recorded)
Line-up
Anders Fridén – Vocals
Björn Gelotte – Guitars
Chris Broderich – Guitars
Bryce Paul Newman – Bass
Tanner Wayne – Drums
Website
https://www.inflames.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 5
Total: 6 / 10
Elena
Add comment