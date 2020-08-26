Latest Raffles
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SELIG
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GIANT ROOKS
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS & ZOODRAKE
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JORIS
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILHELMINE
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE SINDERELLAS
|Mon Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHILLY GONZALES
|Mon Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILHELMINE
|Tue Sep 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MILOW
|Tue Sep 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ATHEIST, CADAVER
|Thu Sep 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
|Fri Sep 04 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: NCN Special
|Fri Sep 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Sep 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
CD Review: Hawkins, The - Silence Is A Bomb
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: The Hawkins
Title: Silence Is A Bomb
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 4th September 2020
Label: The Sign Records
Album Review
Every now and then I jump into the cold water of checking out bands and styles that are new to me, ‘Silence is a Bomb’ of THE HAWKINS is one of such seldom moments in time. Never heard of these guys before, checked a music video and after approximately two minutes I said: “Ok, fuck it I’ll do a write-up!” and here we are, you reading this and me singing yet another praise. THE HAWKINS was formed in the year 2013 in Arboga, Sweden. ‘Silence is a Bomb’ is the band’s third LP to date and the style they play is quite a unique, ripping worship of bands like THE DARKNESS and QUEEN mixed with a bit of THE HELLACOPTERS and other more modern and Pop rooted acts. Sometimes there’s even singer-songwriter moments here and there amid the sometimes rather hysterical high energy rock. ‘All my Birds are Dead’ reminds me a bit of Glen Hansard in the calmer moments. I am confused by this and I really enjoy it at the same time. If you like the mentioned bands and can wrap your head around a mix of all these very different styles and musical settings this might be the record of the year for you. Please people if you are new to this band (like me) check them out and let me know if you like them and what you like most.
Tracklist
01. Silence Is A Bomb
02. Roomer
03. Hilow
04. Stones
05. Mynah
06. Minuette
07. Cut Moon Bleeds
08. Libertine
09. Stranger In The Next Room
10. Black Gold
11. Fisherman Blues
12. All My Birds Are Dead
Line-up
Johannes Carlsson - Guitars / Lead vocals
Mikael Thunborg - Guitars / Backing vocals
Martin Larsson - Bass / Backing vocals
Albin Grill - Drums / Backing vocals
Website
www.thehawkinsband.com / https://www.facebook.com/thehawkinsswe
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
