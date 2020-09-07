CD Review: Heathen - Empire of the Blind

Artist: HeathenTitle: Empire of the BlindGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 18th September 2020Label: Nuclear BlastBay Area Thrash gods HEATHEN are back with their fourth full-length output ‘Empire of the Blind’. The Metal community had to wait ten years but spoiler alert: it was worth the wait, the new stuff really rips. The main reason we all had to wait is that both Lee Altus and Kragen Lum were touring with EXODUS full-time (and the fact that Kragen wrote the whole album on his own). To say that ‘Empire of the Blind’ is a socially critical record lyrics-wise is an understatement. Many of the songs refer to topics like our blind belief in everything our social media bubble tells us and that we live in a post-factual world where opinions are more important that actual facts, a society that doesn’t believe in science any more. As if HEATHEN already knew way before Covid-19 what a world this will become.The sound on this is as clear as can be which reminds me of METALLICA’s black album (composition-wise too, melodic stuff, a ballad and up-tempo bangers galore). By the way: the excellent cover artwork is by Travis Smith (OVERKILL, EXHORDER). I can only hope this fucked up Corona situation will pass in the beginning of 2021, so HEATHEN can start their Europe / South America / Japan / US tour and I can get some merch right before one of those German gigs. My favourites so far: ‘Shrine of Apathy’ is a sad and enormously awesome piece of Metal music (a ballad? Yup!), ‘A Fine Red Mist’ a fast, fierce banger that is out to kill and ‘Empire of the Blind’ a somewhat epic, big and heavy Thrash monster, worthy to name this album. If you love Thrash Metal and dig melodic and technical stuff, this will float your boat.01. This Rotting Sphere02. The Blight03. Empire Of The Blind04. Dead And Gone05. Sun In My Hand06. Blood To Be Let07. In Black08. Shrine Of Apathy09. Devour10. A Fine Red Mist11. The Gods Divide12. Monument To RuinJim DeMaria – drumsLee Altus – guitarJason Mirza – bass guitarKragen Lum – guitarDavid White – vocalshttps://heathenthrash.bigcartel.com /Music: 10Sound: 7Total: 8.5 / 10