Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Oct 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT & WISBORG
Fri Oct 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLAN OF XYMOX & THE FOREIGN RESORT
Sat Oct 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SITD & ES23
Sun Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SINGERS, SONGS & STORYTELLERS
Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES SMITH
Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) CANCELLED: Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
Tue Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNCLE D
Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: John Petrucci - Terminal Velocity

Details
johnpetrucci terminalvelocity
Artist: John Petrucci
Title: Terminal Velocity
Genre: Instrumental / Prog
Release Date: 30th October 2020
Label: Sound Mind


Album Review

My next object of introspect needs to introduction: JOHN PETRUCCI is the guitarist and one of the founding members of DREAM THEATER. ‘Terminal Velocity’ is Petruccis’s second LP and if like it instrumental you will root for this output. Normally I mainly hang on the vocals to get into the music and once I am in I try to explain what I hear and what it makes me feel, to explain music without vocals is kinda strange because I normally rate bands with good vocals higher than those without. But of course we will manage to do this anyway.

Let’s start with citing the press text and see if it rings true to my ears: “The nine songs on ‘Terminal Velocity’ showcase John’s affinity for writing tightly-weaved guitar instrumental powerhouses that feature everything from monster riff breaks to passion-filled melodic themes worthy of film soundtracks, to all-out shred extravaganzas that leave the listener feeling like they just stepped off of a thrilling musical roller coaster ride”.

I don’t know about you guys but I hate roller-coasters. To disagree on the rest would mean I’d have to be deaf, of course this is brilliantly played and thought-out. Killer riffs left and right and high melodic overkill paired with a celerity that is bound to break a neck. ‘The Way Things Fall’ starts as a 80s coming off age movie soundtrack with young shooting stars as leads but quickly nebulizes into Malmsteen worship and endless riff cascades. To be honest I don’t think it makes sense to review the songs as single parts, the fast riffs and guitar-solo wankery quite often only seem to serve showing off the undoubted skills of Petrucci and there just is not enough melodic context to speak of songs, it is rather parts of a bigger entity.

Don’t get me wrong, this is really progressive and the skill level of everyone involved is mind boggling but this is all brains and skill and I always need a bit of heart to be triggered the right way.


Tracklist

01. Terminal Velocity
02. The Oddfather
03. Happy Song
04. Gemini
05. Out of the Blue
06. Glassy-Eyed Zombies
07.The Way Things Fall
08. Snake in my Boot
09. Temple of Circadia


Line-up

John Petrucci – Guitar
Fave LaRue – Bass
Mike Portnoy – Drums


Website

https://johnpetrucci.com / https://www.facebook.com/johnpetrucciFB


Cover Picture

johnpetrucci terminalvelocity


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 10
Total: 8.5 / 10




You are here: Home Artists F-J CD Review: John Petrucci - Terminal Velocity