CD Review: Hrom - Legends of Powerheart: Part II

Artist: HromTitle: Legends of Powerheart: Part IIGenre: Power MetalRelease Date: 25th September 2020Label: Hoove Child RecordsAnd once again I kneel before the Canadian Throne of Steel, as not many know thousands of years ago Crom gave the headstrong warrior people of Cimmeria the secret of steel. HROM are the living proof that Canadian Headbangers are descendants of Cimmeria because ‘Legends of Powerheart: Part II’ makes it clear that they know and use the secret of steel. Formed in 2008, HROM means thunder and thunder they bring! Jan Loncik on vocals is the melodic mainspring of the Canadian Crew, he is besteaded by six-string siblings Ries and Langill, and Rhythm squad Wendt on bass and Benedetti on drums. The overall sound is fiercely powerful, classic mid to up-tempo and highly melodic just as I like it. Songs like ‘Ethereal Travel’ make these guys instantly likeable, catchy, fast and furious without skipping a second of their melodic approach. ‘Seers Trial’ even reminds of old QUEENSRYCHE and Tate’s vocal heroics. If you still live and breathe the golden age of heavy metal and would love to travel back in time to see your 80s heroes at their first gigs you should check this out. This is top notch, buy this!01. Part II02. Ethereal Travel03. Seers Trial04. Stargunner05. Certain Doom06. Spectral Horizon07. Enchanter08. Triforce Command09. Final Strike10. Death in the Night Sky11. Serpent RiderJan Loncik – VocalsMatt Ries – GuitarsAlex Langill – Guitars, VocalsJake Axl Wendt – BassNolan Benedetti – Drumshttps://hromcan.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/hrom.heavymetalMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10