CD Review: Hrom - Legends of Powerheart: Part II

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Nov 20 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INGRIMM
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROKEN WITT REBELS
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Mon Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JIGGO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- POSTPONED: Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Sylent Storm - The Fire Never Dies
- CD Review: Die for a Reason - A Reason To Die For
- CD Review: Lycanthro - Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse EP
- CD Review: Firing Squad - Police State of Mind
- CD Review: Torn Away - As We Rise
- CD Review: Green Machine - Eat Your Heart Out
- CD Review: Shores of Null - Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)
- CD Review: Scarlet Soho - Programmed To Perfection (Best Of)
- CD Review: Devin Townsend - Order Of Magnitude - Empath Live Volume 1
- CD Review: After Daylight - The Delicate Balance
- CD Review: Klammer - I Don’t Know What It Is
- Live Review: Lost Society- Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Snow Patrol & The Saturday Songwriters - The Fireside Sessions EP
- CD Review: Begräbnis - Izanaena
- Live Review: Clan Of Xymox - Gelsenkirchen 2020
- CD Review: Motor!k - Motor!k 2
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Blood Hails Steel - Steel Hails Fire
- CD Review: Eternal Winter - Archaic Lore Enshrined: Songs of Savage Swords & Dark Mysticism
- CD Review: Dead Earth - Truth Hammer
- CD Review: Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night
Latest News
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
.
CD Review: Hrom - Legends of Powerheart: Part II
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Hrom
Title: Legends of Powerheart: Part II
Genre: Power Metal
Release Date: 25th September 2020
Label: Hoove Child Records
Album Review
And once again I kneel before the Canadian Throne of Steel, as not many know thousands of years ago Crom gave the headstrong warrior people of Cimmeria the secret of steel. HROM are the living proof that Canadian Headbangers are descendants of Cimmeria because ‘Legends of Powerheart: Part II’ makes it clear that they know and use the secret of steel. Formed in 2008, HROM means thunder and thunder they bring! Jan Loncik on vocals is the melodic mainspring of the Canadian Crew, he is besteaded by six-string siblings Ries and Langill, and Rhythm squad Wendt on bass and Benedetti on drums. The overall sound is fiercely powerful, classic mid to up-tempo and highly melodic just as I like it. Songs like ‘Ethereal Travel’ make these guys instantly likeable, catchy, fast and furious without skipping a second of their melodic approach. ‘Seers Trial’ even reminds of old QUEENSRYCHE and Tate’s vocal heroics. If you still live and breathe the golden age of heavy metal and would love to travel back in time to see your 80s heroes at their first gigs you should check this out. This is top notch, buy this!
Tracklist
01. Part II
02. Ethereal Travel
03. Seers Trial
04. Stargunner
05. Certain Doom
06. Spectral Horizon
07. Enchanter
08. Triforce Command
09. Final Strike
10. Death in the Night Sky
11. Serpent Rider
Line-up
Jan Loncik – Vocals
Matt Ries – Guitars
Alex Langill – Guitars, Vocals
Jake Axl Wendt – Bass
Nolan Benedetti – Drums
Website
https://hromcan.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/hrom.heavymetal
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment