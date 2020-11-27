CD Review: Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self

Artist: HatebreedTitle: Weight Of The False SelfGenre: HardcoreRelease Date: 27th November 2020Label: Nuclear BlastOriginally, HATEBREED’s eighth album was supposed to be released in spring, but the release was postponed, as for many other bands, due to the Corona pandemic. Now the wait is finally over and ‘Weight Of The False Self’ will be released on November 27th via Nuclear Blast. HATEBREED probably needs no introduction. This metallic hardcore band, which has been around for over 20 years, is certainly one of the most famous bands of the genre. With twelve strong tracks the new work offers its listeners a big pair of slaps in 35 minutes.With an artwork similar to the one we know from ‘The Divinity of Purpose’, ‘Weight Of The False Self’ attacks frankly and efficiently from the very direct intro ‘Instinctive (Slaughterlust)’. The Americans hold you by the neck and don’t let you go with short and very efficient tracks! Influenced by SLAYER, METALLICA, or AGNOSTIC FRONT, all the Punk, Thrash, Hardcore styles can be found on this record. The opener is a prime example of the feeling for the rest of the album. “Here kindness ends, weakness dies” are the first words on the record and these also define the thematic framework, whereby frontman Jamey Jasta relentlessly puts his finger in the wound and in spite of all harshness, e.g. in ‘A Stroke Of Red’, also very emotional themes such as self-harm are addressed.The following songs ‘Let Them All Rot’ and the title song are very enjoyable. The first one is especially striking because of its sharp riffs and the changes of time are as smooth as hard. You can still expect a delicate touch of variety in the middle of all the brute mosh grooves, because the more melodic ‘Cling To Life’ and the Hardcore Punk homage ‘Dig Your Way Out’ offer it. But it seems as if this time they want to focus more on Hardcore and reduce the more metallic elements, which were often found on the predecessors, so that you will be confronted with them only late in the day, in ‘The Herd Will Scatter’ and the thrashy ending ‘Invoking Dominance’.To stand out among all the other Hardcore bands is not easy even for the old guard, but HATEBREED stay true to their line - why should they leave it? The principle has proven itself over many years and it is all the nicer to experience that consistency pays off. In the end, this is probably what makes it so fascinating. ‘Weight Of The False Self’ will throw off some live material. Short and to the point: Twelve crisp songs, almost 35 minutes and no sagging. Some fans feel a bit younger while listening and can, as well as all other listeners, at least for a short time mentally beat up quite a few everyday worries.01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)02. Let Them All Rot03. Set It Right (Start with Yourself)04. Weight of the False Self05. Cling to Life06. A Stroke of Red07. Dig Your Way Out08. This I Earned09. Wings of the Vulture10. The Herd Will Scatter11. From Gold to Gray12. Invoking DominanceJamey Jasta – VocalsWayne Lozinak – GuitarFrank Novinec – GuitarChris Beattie – BassMatt Byrne – Drumswww.hatebreed.comMusic: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10