Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 1 2 3 4 5 6

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
Mon Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JIGGO

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self

Details
hatebreed weightofthefalseself
Artist: Hatebreed
Title: Weight Of The False Self
Genre: Hardcore
Release Date: 27th November 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast


Album Review

Originally, HATEBREED’s eighth album was supposed to be released in spring, but the release was postponed, as for many other bands, due to the Corona pandemic. Now the wait is finally over and ‘Weight Of The False Self’ will be released on November 27th via Nuclear Blast. HATEBREED probably needs no introduction. This metallic hardcore band, which has been around for over 20 years, is certainly one of the most famous bands of the genre. With twelve strong tracks the new work offers its listeners a big pair of slaps in 35 minutes.

With an artwork similar to the one we know from ‘The Divinity of Purpose’, ‘Weight Of The False Self’ attacks frankly and efficiently from the very direct intro ‘Instinctive (Slaughterlust)’. The Americans hold you by the neck and don’t let you go with short and very efficient tracks! Influenced by SLAYER, METALLICA, or AGNOSTIC FRONT, all the Punk, Thrash, Hardcore styles can be found on this record. The opener is a prime example of the feeling for the rest of the album. “Here kindness ends, weakness dies” are the first words on the record and these also define the thematic framework, whereby frontman Jamey Jasta relentlessly puts his finger in the wound and in spite of all harshness, e.g. in ‘A Stroke Of Red’, also very emotional themes such as self-harm are addressed.

The following songs ‘Let Them All Rot’ and the title song are very enjoyable. The first one is especially striking because of its sharp riffs and the changes of time are as smooth as hard. You can still expect a delicate touch of variety in the middle of all the brute mosh grooves, because the more melodic ‘Cling To Life’ and the Hardcore Punk homage ‘Dig Your Way Out’ offer it. But it seems as if this time they want to focus more on Hardcore and reduce the more metallic elements, which were often found on the predecessors, so that you will be confronted with them only late in the day, in ‘The Herd Will Scatter’ and the thrashy ending ‘Invoking Dominance’.

To stand out among all the other Hardcore bands is not easy even for the old guard, but HATEBREED stay true to their line - why should they leave it? The principle has proven itself over many years and it is all the nicer to experience that consistency pays off. In the end, this is probably what makes it so fascinating. ‘Weight Of The False Self’ will throw off some live material. Short and to the point: Twelve crisp songs, almost 35 minutes and no sagging. Some fans feel a bit younger while listening and can, as well as all other listeners, at least for a short time mentally beat up quite a few everyday worries.


Tracklist

01. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
02. Let Them All Rot
03. Set It Right (Start with Yourself)
04. Weight of the False Self
05. Cling to Life
06. A Stroke of Red
07. Dig Your Way Out
08. This I Earned
09. Wings of the Vulture
10. The Herd Will Scatter
11. From Gold to Gray
12. Invoking Dominance


Line-up

Jamey Jasta – Vocals
Wayne Lozinak – Guitar
Frank Novinec – Guitar
Chris Beattie – Bass
Matt Byrne – Drums


Website

www.hatebreed.com


Cover Picture

hatebreed weightofthefalseself


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10




You are here: Home Artists F-J CD Review: Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self