CD Review: Gama Bomb - Sea Savage

Artist: Gama BombTitle: Sea SavageGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 4th December 2020Label: Prosthetic RecordsWhen it comes to GAMA BOMB humour is key a basic understanding of Pop culture is essential to get the lyrics of most songs. In 2002 when the band was formed nobody would have thought that these guys would become what they are now: modern Thrash legends in the vain of bands like ANTHRAX. ‘Sea Savage’ is the band’s seventh output and this time they are very serious about not being serious at all! Songs like ‘Miami Supercops’ (ain’t that a Bud Spencer movie?) ‘Sheer Khan’ (Jungle-book anybody?) or my personal favourite ‘Ready, Steady, Goat!’ bubble over with ideas and crazy humour and I honestly love it.Musically, this is Thrash Metal but heavily influenced by bands like JUDAS PRIEST (‘Monsterizer’) and MOTÖRHEAD (‘Sheer Khan’). GAMA BOMB has its very own unique brand of bat-shit crazy music (I know that unique is a big word but I tell it like it is). Sadly, I could not find a song about Kurt Russel this time... Ladies and Gentlemen, if you dig Heavy Metal that is fun and hilarious but still manages to rip you a new one, you should order Sea Savage right now!01. Judo Killer02. Sea Savage03. Miami Supercops04. She’s not my Mother, Todd05. Iron Blood06. Lords of the Hellfire Club07. Sheer Khan08. Rusty Jaw09. Monsterizer10. Ready, Steady, Goat!11. Electric Pentacle12. Gone HaywireJoe Mc Guigan – Bass, VocalsPhilly Byrne – VocalsDomo Dixon – Lead GuitarsJohn Roche – Guitarshttps://www.gamabomb.net / https://www.facebook.com/gamabombMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10