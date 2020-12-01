Latest Raffles

CD Review: Gama Bomb - Sea Savage

Details
gamabomb seasavage
Artist: Gama Bomb
Title: Sea Savage
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 4th December 2020
Label: Prosthetic Records


Album Review

When it comes to GAMA BOMB humour is key a basic understanding of Pop culture is essential to get the lyrics of most songs. In 2002 when the band was formed nobody would have thought that these guys would become what they are now: modern Thrash legends in the vain of bands like ANTHRAX. ‘Sea Savage’ is the band’s seventh output and this time they are very serious about not being serious at all! Songs like ‘Miami Supercops’ (ain’t that a Bud Spencer movie?) ‘Sheer Khan’ (Jungle-book anybody?) or my personal favourite ‘Ready, Steady, Goat!’ bubble over with ideas and crazy humour and I honestly love it.

Musically, this is Thrash Metal but heavily influenced by bands like JUDAS PRIEST (‘Monsterizer’) and MOTÖRHEAD (‘Sheer Khan’). GAMA BOMB has its very own unique brand of bat-shit crazy music (I know that unique is a big word but I tell it like it is). Sadly, I could not find a song about Kurt Russel this time... Ladies and Gentlemen, if you dig Heavy Metal that is fun and hilarious but still manages to rip you a new one, you should order Sea Savage right now!


Tracklist

01. Judo Killer
02. Sea Savage
03. Miami Supercops
04. She’s not my Mother, Todd
05. Iron Blood
06. Lords of the Hellfire Club
07. Sheer Khan
08. Rusty Jaw
09. Monsterizer
10. Ready, Steady, Goat!
11. Electric Pentacle
12. Gone Haywire


Line-up

Joe Mc Guigan – Bass, Vocals
Philly Byrne – Vocals
Domo Dixon – Lead Guitars
John Roche – Guitars


Website

https://www.gamabomb.net / https://www.facebook.com/gamabomb


Cover Picture

gamabomb seasavage


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




