CD Review: Grausame Töchter - Zyklus

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2021
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Ghostbound - Extended Play For My Sweet Mary Thyme
- CD Review: FM Einheit - Exhibition Of A Dream
- CD Review: Blackened Halo - Slaves Of Salvation
- Interview: Tension Control - March 2021
- CD Review: Pentesilea Road - Pentesilea Road
- CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me
- CD Review: State of Mind - State of Mind E.P.
- CD Review: Evanescence - The Bitter Truth
- CD Review: Lamb of God - Live in Richmond, VA
- CD Review: Jet Jaguar - Endless Nights
- CD Review: Witchseeker - Scene of the Wild
- CD Review: Primitai - Violence Of The Skies
- CD Review: Suzi Quatro - The Devil In Me
- CD Review: Cryptosis - Bionic Swarm
- CD Review: Night Prowler - No Escape
- CD Review: Servants To The Tide - Servants To The Tide
- CD Review: Suzi Quatro - No Control
- CD Review: Drakkar - Chaos Lord
- CD Review: Grande Royale - Carry On
- Gallery: Brings - Pétange 2021
Latest News
- CVLT OF THE SVN - Unleash “Hellbound” video from upcoming album
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Releases first single, “Sólstöður”, in advance of new album
- NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER - Signs worldwide deal with Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records
- AZIOLA CRY - ‘The Ironic Divide’ full-length from Chicago Instrumental Progressive Metal trio out now through Sensory Records and streaming in its entirety
- GARBAGE - Call for riot with their highly anticipated new album “No Gods No Masters” to be released on June 11, 2021
- AUTUMN BRIDE - Release album “Undying” on April 30, 2021 as CD and digital via Stamping Ground Rec./ Preiser Records
- ANNE CLARK - Announces new album ‘Synaesthesia - Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked’ to be released on May 28, 2021
- HAUJOBB - Release album catalogue digitally via Dependent
- ASTRAKHAN - Announce first single release and video from their upcoming album ‘A Slow Ride Towards Death’, out on April 23, 2021
- SINIESTRO - Release video for new single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” / “Vortexx” album out on Black Lodge on May 14, 2021
- FADERHEAD – New Single “Better” feat. Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST
- MANNTRA - Mystical Balkan Metal-Folk outfit releases “Heathens” before unleashing new album
- E-ONLY FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed to June 2021 due to Covid-19 situation
- GARY NUMAN - New album “Intruder” in May 2021, second track released!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Cancellation of this year’s editions
- ROCK AM RING & PARK IM PARK 2021 - Festivals cancelled & dates for 2022!
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Reveal details of new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release video for first single “The 8th President”
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces “Darkest Skies” Virtual Album Release Experience
- ALPHAVILLE - “Afternoons In Utopia” and “The Breathtaking Blue” remastered releases in May 2021
- ECHO IMAGE - Back with a new single!
.
CD Review: Grausame Töchter - Zyklus
- Details
- Written by Christian W.
-
Artist: Grausame Töchter
Title: Zyklus
Genre: Dark Electro / Chanson
Release Date: 9th April 2021
Label: Scanner / Dark Dimensions Label Group
Album Review
Art must neither be mundane nor artificial - it must be authentic, genuine and without taboo. Welcome to the new album of GRAUSAME TÖCHTER. The band presents another outburst of creativity and emotions. A wild rush of hedonism, lust and sadomasochism filled with surrealistic pictures. If you want to be kissed by the devil living in your own mind - here you go.
‘Zyklus’ is the 6th album of the band, true to themselves and still innovative. Are they pessimistic? Somehow. Depressive? Never. The concept of the album is intended to depict realism with an ironic wink. ‘Alpha’ und ‘Omega’, beginning and end, describes the origin of the world and its end. In this case, the creation of the world is not a divine master peace but the beginning of a never-ending cycle of mistake and destruction, a ruthless and dystopic view on human society. It shows human beings chasing their own tails in a treadmill of bad decisions. GRAUSAME TÖCHTER describe, comment and mock these tides of events. The lyrics are drastic and plain spoken but they are also deliberated and without bitterness. Instead, the band presents a lustful celebration of downfall and demise. The music is - as usual - hard to describe. It is a mixture of Techno, EBM, Electro Punk and Noise, garnished with surprising but still fitting elements of Baroque. Different from many other bands in the electronic genre the production is rich in depth, virtuoso and well-engineered.
There are two versions of the album: a regular one with 15 tracks and a limited edition with a bonus CD. Make sure you’ll get the latter. The bonus material would have deserved to be released as a separate album. A few years ago, Aranea Peel & The Bremer Salon Orchester performed a legendary concert at the renowned Kurt Weill-Festival in Dessau. The set list consisted of classic German Chansons and was euphorically taken by the audience. However, the songs have not been released on a CD so far. This made it the more pleasing that the songs are available now. In fact, German chanson can be quite evil which is a great fit with GRAUSAME TÖCHTER.
There have been many interpretations of the songs written by Friedrich Hollaender and Brecht composers Kurt Weill und Hanns Eisler. Maybe too many. In this case the new versions of these old songs are presented in an unscrupulous, authentic way. Which demands lust, spirit, devotion and experience with the dark side of the human mind. Peel here almost merges with the subject as it were her own songs which opens a whole new access to them. The production is opulent as well. The orchestra plays on a high-class level and Hans-Jürgen Osmers arrangements are top-notch. This is fine arts at its best. The visual element is an important part of the total artwork of the band as well. Let’s hope we will be able to see them live soon again. In the meantime, check out their latest music videos.
Peng! Peng! …Tot!: https://youtu.be/xzTPdxL737E
Klinik: https://youtu.be/dzEVUlm_dq0
Tracklist
01. Alpha
02. Wilde Wölfe
03. Alles Kaputt!
04. Annika Nimmt Drogen
05. Peng! Peng! ...Tot!
06. Respekt Und Sex
07. Klinik
08. Zyklus
09. Sarkastische Katzen
10. Laber Laber
11. Wie Ein Hamster
12. Messer An Die Kehle
13. Fickstück
14. Süchtig Nach Ewigkeit (Rhumba)
15. Omega
Bonus CD
01. Ich Weiß Nicht, zu Wem Ich Gehöre
02. Ich Lass Mir Meinen Körper Schwarz Bepinseln
03. Mutter Beimlein
04. Seeräuberjenny
05. Ich Bin Von Kopf Bis Fuß Auf Liebe Eingestellt
06. Materl
07. Vom Ertrunkenen Mädchen
08. Das Lied Von Den Braunen Inseln
09. Ballade Von Der Sexuellen Hörigkeit
10. Keiner Weiss, Wie Ich Bin
Line-up (concerts)
Lead vocals: Aranea Peel
Dancer, Backing Vocals: Kiara Kazumi, Thenia Af.
Guitar: Victoria Rose
Drums: Joscha "Zyphos" Radaj
Bass: Ash Agony
Cello: Boh-Li
Website
https://grausame-toechter.jimdosite.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment