CD Review: Herman Frank - Two For A Lie

Artist: Herman FrankTitle: Two For A LieGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 21st May 2021Label: AFM RecordsJust recently I did an interview with HERMAN FRANK (ex-ACCEPT, POISON SUN, ex-HAZARD, VICTORY, PÄNZER, ex-SINNER and more). We talked about the new output ‘Two For A Lie’, his past bands and how it is to rehearse and record during the first and second year of the Plague (Check out the interview here - caution this is in German: https://youtu.be/DYy6ftjQRmA). Now I finally have the time to listen to ‘Two For A Lie’, the band’s fifth full-length output and from the impression of the first three songs I assume it is fucking awesome! The compositions are tight and straight forward without being too simple, the rhythm work is accurate and efficient (Müller and Kott work together like a clockwork) the riffs are reminding me a bit of the ACCEPT body of work but that is neither surprising nor is it in any way a bad thing.There are many elements from dearly loved bands and songs; HERMAN FRANK and his band incorporate into their narratives and the sum of it is a melodic, ruff expertly executed piece of music. I have to mention that I absolutely dig Rick Altzi’s voice and really have to check out all of his work right after this review. If there is a song you should check out because of its pace and Altzi’s performance it is ‘Hail The New Kings’ it really reminds me of JUDAS PRIEST’s ‘Painkiller’ phase. This is one of the best German outputs of the year, mark my words!01. Teutonic Order02. Venom03. Hate04. Eye Of The Storm05. Liar06. Hail The New Kings07. Just A Second To Lose08. Danger09. Stand Up And Fight10. Open Your MindHerman Frank – GuitarsRick Altzi – VocalsMichael Müller – BassKevin Kott – DrumsMichaewl Pesin – Guitarshttp://www.hermanfrank.com / https://www.facebook.com/hermanfrankbandMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10