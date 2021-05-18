Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
May 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31 1 2 3 4 5 6

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Hellbound - Overlords

Details

hellbound overlord
Artist: Hellbound
Title: Overlord
Genre: Groove Metal / Industrial
Release Date: 29th May 2020
Label: Hell Yeah Music Company


Album Review

Anyone who knows me, knows that I would normally shy away from anything loosely connected to Industrial Metal but this time I was asked nicely by a Record Company that I like. HELLBOUND is a band that mixes Groove Metal, Industrial and sometimes the sound effects that are a trademark for the Industrial parts are used a way which resembles Pop music (not full-blown Pop but poppy you know?). The Title track for example has a sound in the background that resembles a trumpet or another wind instrument (‘Out Of Time’ has it too and I really do NOT like it). This instrument really bugs me a lot, if I want to listen to anything resembling SKA, I would do that (I would NEVER do that, NEVER!). The rest is quite pleasant to be honest, Miika’s voice fits into that whole Groove Metal sound but the trumpets in the background somehow soften things up to a point where it becomes a downside to the sound that is too big to ignore. Until now I loved everything Hell Yeah gave to me but this is hardly bearable, sorry! If you like a little SKA in your Groove Metal you might love this...


Tracklist

01. Too fast to Die
02. Seven Seas of Pain
03. Overlords
04. Out of Time
05. Towers Burning
06. Screaming in the Dark
07. Atlantis Rise
08. Hand of Death


Line-up

Miika Rudin – Vocals
Nicklas Bäckström – Bass
David Ekevärn – Drums
Henrik Mikaelsson – Guitar
Mathias Nylén – Guitar


Website

https://www.facebook.com/hellboundsweden


Cover Picture

hellbound overlord


Rating

Music: 6
Sound: 7
Total: 6.5 / 10





Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists F-J CD Review: Hellbound - Overlords