CD Review: Hellbound - Overlords



Artist: Hellbound

Title: Overlord

Genre: Groove Metal / Industrial

Release Date: 29th May 2020

Label: Hell Yeah Music Company







Album Review



Anyone who knows me, knows that I would normally shy away from anything loosely connected to Industrial Metal but this time I was asked nicely by a Record Company that I like. HELLBOUND is a band that mixes Groove Metal, Industrial and sometimes the sound effects that are a trademark for the Industrial parts are used a way which resembles Pop music (not full-blown Pop but poppy you know?). The Title track for example has a sound in the background that resembles a trumpet or another wind instrument (‘Out Of Time’ has it too and I really do NOT like it). This instrument really bugs me a lot, if I want to listen to anything resembling SKA, I would do that (I would NEVER do that, NEVER!). The rest is quite pleasant to be honest, Miika’s voice fits into that whole Groove Metal sound but the trumpets in the background somehow soften things up to a point where it becomes a downside to the sound that is too big to ignore. Until now I loved everything Hell Yeah gave to me but this is hardly bearable, sorry! If you like a little SKA in your Groove Metal you might love this...





Tracklist



01. Too fast to Die

02. Seven Seas of Pain

03. Overlords

04. Out of Time

05. Towers Burning

06. Screaming in the Dark

07. Atlantis Rise

08. Hand of Death





Line-up



Miika Rudin – Vocals

Nicklas Bäckström – Bass

David Ekevärn – Drums

Henrik Mikaelsson – Guitar

Mathias Nylén – Guitar





Website



https://www.facebook.com/hellboundsweden





Cover Picture









Rating



Music: 6

Sound: 7

Total: 6.5 / 10











