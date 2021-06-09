CD Review: Gary Moore - How Blue Can You Get?

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview COVENANT - Summer Concerts & Fieldworks Tour 2021
- Preview DIE TOTEN HOSEN - “Alles aus Liebe“ - 40 Jahre Die Toten Hosen Tour 2022
- Preview STRANGE DAZE TOUR - UK 2021
- Preview EASTSIDE OPEN AIR - Halle (Saale) 2021
- Preview ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - “Darkest Skies” Acoustic Solo Tour 2022
- Preview GUSGUS - Germany 2021
- Preview DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER - Mönchengladbach 2021-07-18 & 19
- Preview ELEMENT OF CRIME - Mönchengladbach 2021-07-13
- Preview FAITH NO MORE - Concerts postponed from 2021 to summer 2022 plus additional show in Dortmund
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Helsinki 2021-06-12
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum - Thanks For Coming
- CD Review: Auger - Dark Clouds
- CD Review: Drastic Down - Drastic Down
- CD Review: Heathen Kings - In The Hall Of The Kings (Single)
- CD Review: Misfire - Sympathy For The Ignorant
- CD Review: Kirlian Camera - Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate Of Toxic Daybreak)
- Live Review: Lisa Morgenstern - Hanover 2021
- CD Review: Stranger, The - Kaleidoscope
- CD Review: Lycanthro - Mark Of The Wolf
- Live Review: West Coast Gothic Blackpool - Blackpool 2021
- CD Review: Die Krupps - Songs From The Dark Side Of Heaven
- Interview: Kirlian Camera - May 2021
- CD Review: Raven - All For One (Re-Release)
- CD Review: Clan Of Xymox - Brave New World
- CD Review: Pyrroline - Struggling
- CD Review: Isla Ola - Nebelmond
- CD Review: Entera - Hate Factory
- CD Review: Stonus - Séance
- CD Review: Cabaret Voltaire - Shadow Of Funk EP / Dekadrone / BN9Drone
- CD Review: Mephobia - Reign of the Degenerates
Latest News
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album “Maximum Sorrow!” to be released on July 23, 2021 via Fierce Panda
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - First bands confirmed and ticket exchange information
- TRAITRS - New single “Magdalene” released!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2021 - Postponed again
- NOISE UNIT - The new album of the FRONTLINE ASSEMBLY side-project will be out in September, first song online!
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed again because of the ongoing Covid-19 situation
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2021 - Festival cancelled! New date and over 90% of the bands already confirmed for 2022!
- MANIC STREET PREACHERS - Announce new Album, new single “Orwellian” out now!
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - To release “Burn” LP as NFT on June 1st 2021
- ANNE CLARK - Presents new single and video “Heaven”
- THE RASMUS - Unveil new single “Bones” & Tour
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Karma Polizei” on May 21, 2021
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2022 - First bands confirmed & Pre-Sale started!
- ROBERT GLÄSER - New Single “Lebenssinfonie”
- SOFT CELL - Celebrate 40 years of “Tainted Love” with special collector’s single release!
- JYRKI 69 - New single out next week
- THE PICTUREBOOKS - Join forces with LZZY HALE of HALESTORM and announce European Tour 2022!
- VULTURE - Launches video for new single “Star-Crossed City”
- SPELLJAMMER - Share video for title track from new album ‘Abyssal Trip’
- ENTER SHIKARI - Tour postponed to 2022 plus two new dates
.
CD Review: Gary Moore - How Blue Can You Get?
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Gary Moore
Title: How Blue Can You Get?
Genre: Blues / Rock
Release Date: 30th April 2021
Label: Provogue Records
Album Review
10 years ago the Blues Rock world mourned the untimely passing of Gary Moore and to honour him, the archives were opened and previously unheard and unpublished songs were selected for a posthumous album. Moore was a member of Thin Lizzy and Skid Row but also worked as a solo artist, his album ‘Still Got The Blues’ is a classic and after the release he kept his focus on Blues. You might think that eight songs are quite few for a full album, but keep in mind that these originals and covers often have a playtime exceeding six minutes.
The album opens with ‘I'm Tore Down’ a strong Blues Rock cover (originally released by Freddie King) that has the attitude of guitar heroes like Eric Clapton or Joe Bonamassa. An upbeat shuffle follows suit. ‘Steppin' Out’ was originally released by Memphis Slim shows Moore’s unique guitar skills and is worth listening to over and over again. The next song is more prone to touch the listener’s emotions. ‘In My Dreams’ has great hooks and very emotional solo parts. The albums title song ‘How Blue Can You Get’, a B.B. King cover shows that Moore was able to make legendary songs his own, by tearing the song apart and putting it together again the way the vocals and the guitar parts suit him perfectly and the song emphasizes all his talents.
‘Looking At Your Picture’ has a fantastic Texas-Blues attitude and is followed by ‘Love Can Make A Fool Of You’ that once more touches the listener’s emotions and has great guitar solo parts. A touch of Southern Blues comes with ‘Done Somebody Wrong’ and the last song ‘Living With The Blues’ is a great reminder of how intense Gary Moore could combine vocals and pure guitar emotion to his very own and unique style. All in all it’s nice reminder of Gary Moore and his portfolio, that covered many different styles of Blues and Blues Rock and I’m sure it won’t be the last posthumous release.
Tracklist
01. I’m Tore Down
02. Steppin’ Out
03. In My Dreams
04. How Blue Can You Get
05. Looking At Your Picture
06. Love Can Make A Fool Of You
07. Done Somebody Wrong
08. Living With The Blues
Website
http://www.gary-moore.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment