CD Review: Fear Factory - Aggression Continuum
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Fear Factory
Title: Aggression Continuum
Genre: Groove Metal / Industrial Metal
Release Date: 18th June 2021
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
Another day another band that does need only a tiny bit of introduction: FEAR FACTORY was formed in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. Little did they know that some five years later ‘Demanufacture’ would place them at the forefront of Industrial heavy music. These guys perfected a most brutal blend of staccato machine gun like riffing with Industrial-tinged drums, beats and a back-and-forth transition between clean and shouted vocals. There may have been personal and legal disputes over the years (line-up changes etc.) but their sound grew only stronger, more aggressive yet more melodic and very technical.
Sound-wise this record showcases how talented the entire band is and what they are capable of when it comes to sheer songwriting skills and raw power. There are even moments where you as the listener stop and think you listen to a movie soundtrack, only to be ripped out of that feeling when Bell uses his voice like a ten-ton wrecking-ball to destroy whatever narrative you enjoyed for a short moment. This is one of the most brutal and aggressive releases I had the pleasure to review in the last six months. My favourite by now is ‘Disruptor’ a genre-bending Thrash Metal juggernaut that stomps through anything in its way, coming right for you.
It comes as a shock that Burton C. Bell left the band again (2002 was the first time but he came back). But if Bell won’t return this time around, he can be damn proud of this last FEAR FACTORY release he contributed to because this is a hell of a banger!
Tracklist
01. Recode
02. Disruptor (epic in your face Thrash / Groove juggernaut)
03. Aggression Continuum
04. Purity
05. Fuel Injected Suicide Machine
06. Collapse
07. Manufactured
08. Cognitive Dissonance
09. Monolith
10. End Of Line
Line-up
Dino Cazares – Guitarist
Tony Campos – Bass
Mike Heller – Drums
Burton C. Bell – Vocals
Website
https://www.fearfactory.com / https://www.facebook.com/fearfactory
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
