CD Review: Godslave - Positive Aggressive

Artist: GodslaveTitle: Positive AggressiveGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 23rd July 2021Label: MetalvilleThe Thrash Metal terrorizers of GODSLAVE from Saarbrücken, Germany are relentless when it comes to their craft and their craft is Thrash fuckin’ Metal! In just 14 years they managed to put out six full-length releases, four Split EPs, two EPs and a Live album in 2013. ‘Positive Aggressive’ is their sixth LP and a well-executed kick in the teeth it is. The last year was not easy on the five guys from Saarbrücken and ‘Positive Aggressive’ is the collective outlet for the band’s frustration, anger and hopelessness in the face of potential defeat by a Pandemic. But Thrash Metal is nothing that can be destroyed so easily and to our luck GODSLAVE persevered.Thomas Pickard's vocals remind me of those of Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth every here and there while the six-string commando Lorig and Zewe got the SLAYER vibe ingrained in their DNA. The precise kicking and hitting of Tobias Huwig, just like the rest of the band, is on another level while Michael Koch on Bass is mixed a bit too much into the background but as Freddie Vidales (ex-ICED EARTH, ASHES OF ARES) told me that the bass is not audible when your play it the right way. Be it as it is, the overall sound is fantastic and so are the songs. My favourites are ‘From Driven’ as song that is a Thrash Metal hymn in its own rights (gang shouts, groovy bass parts that stand out and more) and ‘King Kortex’ a catchy thrasher that will be one of the highlights of the live-sets to come. If you like well-balanced Thrash Metal that is not overproduced but does not come along like a 80s demo made in a bedroom either you should check this out now!01. How About NO?02. Positive Aggressive03. Straight Fire Zone04. From Driven05. Flap Of A Wing06. King Kortex07. Show Me Your Scars08. I Am What Is09. See Me In A Crown10. Final Chapters FirstThomas Pickard – VocalsBernhard Lorig – GuitarManuel Zewe – GuitarMichael Koch – BassTobias Huwig – Drumshttps://www.godslave.de / https://www.facebook.com/godslavebandMusic: 10Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10