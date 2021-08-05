CD Review: Godslave - Positive Aggressive

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview INFEST - Infest Bradford 2021-08-28
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-06
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
- Preview EELS - Germany March 2022
- Preview ROCK CASTLE FESTIVAL - Moravský Krumlov 2021
- Preview HALDERN POP FESTIVAL 2021 – Haldern 2021
- Preview XVI. PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2021
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Echternach 2021-07-31
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: White Crone - Stargazer (RAINBOW Cover)
- CD Review: SHIV-R - Kill God Ascend
- CD Review: Pain of Salvation - The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020)
- CD Review: Swallow The Sun - 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki
- CD Review: Son Of Sam - And The Monster Awoke…
- Interview: Then Comes Silence - July 2021
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2021
- Live Review: Inertia - London 2021
- CD Review: Bottomless - Bottomless
- Gallery: Jupiter Jones - Dudelange 2021
- CD Review: Archangel AD - Casus Belli
- CD Review: Mildreda - I was Never Really There
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Diamonds Unlocked II
- CD Review: Korpiklaani - Jyläh
- Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Mönchengladbach 2021
- CD Review: Purification - The Exterminating Angel
- CD Review: Blacksword - Alive Again
- CD Review: Desperate Journalist - Maximum Sorrow!
- Live Review: Faderhead - Gelsenkirchen 2021
- CD Review: Dragon’s Kiss - Barbarians of the Wasteland (Vinyl)
Latest News
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
- W-FESTIVAL 2021 - Current Covid-19 regulations
- SALTATIO MORTIS - ‘Für immer frei (Unsere Zeit Edition)‘ containing eight new tracks besides the #1 album ‘Für immer frei‘ to be released on Aug 27, 2021
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Best of” and new album in August 2021
- IRON MAIDEN - Get inspired from the East for their 17th studio album “Senjutsu”
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVALS 2022 - Line-ups nearly complete!
- IRON MAIDEN - First new music in 6 years + spectacular video!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - Festival is sold-out!
- REEPERBAHN FESTIVAL 2021 - Approaching normality
- KATATONIA - “Mnemosynean” Collection of rarities to be released in October 2021 (Peaceville/Edel)
- THE UGLY KINGS - New song “The Devil Comes With A Smile” / New album “Strange, Strange Times” out August 13, 2021 via Napalm Records
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - LINDEMANN and more confirmed!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - 17th edition of the festival to be postponed for another year
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - The 7th album “The Human Condition” will be released in an extended digital edition on august 27th
.
CD Review: Godslave - Positive Aggressive
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Godslave
Title: Positive Aggressive
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 23rd July 2021
Label: Metalville
Album Review
The Thrash Metal terrorizers of GODSLAVE from Saarbrücken, Germany are relentless when it comes to their craft and their craft is Thrash fuckin’ Metal! In just 14 years they managed to put out six full-length releases, four Split EPs, two EPs and a Live album in 2013. ‘Positive Aggressive’ is their sixth LP and a well-executed kick in the teeth it is. The last year was not easy on the five guys from Saarbrücken and ‘Positive Aggressive’ is the collective outlet for the band’s frustration, anger and hopelessness in the face of potential defeat by a Pandemic. But Thrash Metal is nothing that can be destroyed so easily and to our luck GODSLAVE persevered.
Thomas Pickard's vocals remind me of those of Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth every here and there while the six-string commando Lorig and Zewe got the SLAYER vibe ingrained in their DNA. The precise kicking and hitting of Tobias Huwig, just like the rest of the band, is on another level while Michael Koch on Bass is mixed a bit too much into the background but as Freddie Vidales (ex-ICED EARTH, ASHES OF ARES) told me that the bass is not audible when your play it the right way. Be it as it is, the overall sound is fantastic and so are the songs. My favourites are ‘From Driven’ as song that is a Thrash Metal hymn in its own rights (gang shouts, groovy bass parts that stand out and more) and ‘King Kortex’ a catchy thrasher that will be one of the highlights of the live-sets to come. If you like well-balanced Thrash Metal that is not overproduced but does not come along like a 80s demo made in a bedroom either you should check this out now!
Tracklist
01. How About NO?
02. Positive Aggressive
03. Straight Fire Zone
04. From Driven
05. Flap Of A Wing
06. King Kortex
07. Show Me Your Scars
08. I Am What Is
09. See Me In A Crown
10. Final Chapters First
Line-up
Thomas Pickard – Vocals
Bernhard Lorig – Guitar
Manuel Zewe – Guitar
Michael Koch – Bass
Tobias Huwig – Drums
Website
https://www.godslave.de / https://www.facebook.com/godslaveband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment