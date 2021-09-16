Latest Raffles

Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL

CD Review: Inhuman Condition - Rat God

Details
inhumancondition ratgod
Artist: Inhuman Condition
Title: Rat God
Genre: Death Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 4th June 2021
Label: Listenable Insanity Records


Album Review

The last two years have done what no buddy or Heavy Metal mentor managed to do in the last 25 years: the Pandemic made me like Death Metal and sometimes I even listen to some sick Black Metal (who would have thought that I would ever taste blood and get to like Extreme Metal?). I was oversaturated with too melodic and friendly soundscapes. INHUMAN CONDITION are whether too melodic nor too friendly when it comes to sound and attitude, quite the contrary to be honest. This does not mean that there is no skill involved or that these guys are not capable of complexity, they just disregard it because they favour raw, blunt and brutal tunes.

Florida Death Metal legend Terry Butler (OBITUARY, DEATH, MASSACRE, SIX FEET UNDER) has joined up with fellow former MASSACRE members Jeramie Kling (also of VENOM INC, THE ABSENCE, GOREGÄNG) on drums / vocals and Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, GOREGÄNG) on guitar to form this audible kick in the face named: INHUMAN CONDITION. You can hear the experience and self-esteem from second numero uno and this mindset is like a leitmotif for “RAT GOD”. If you are a fan of one of the former bands it is safe to say that you will dig what these gentlemen have to offer: nice, thick riffs, vocals that peel the skin of your skull and a rhythm section that is tight as fuck and able shatter bullet-proof glass. Buy this!


Tracklist

01. Euphoriphobia
02. The Neck Step
03. Planetary Paroxysm
04. Killing Pace
05. Gravebound
06. Tyrantula
07. Rat God
08. Crown Of Mediocrity
09. Fait Accompli


Line-up

Jeramie Kling – Vocals / Drums
Terry Butler – Bass
Taylor Nordberg – Guitars


Website

www.facebook.com/inhumanconditionband


Cover Picture

inhumancondition ratgod


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




