CD Review: Great Leap Forward, The - Revolt Against An Age Of Plenty

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL
|Sat Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview EXTRABREIT - Münster 2021-11-27
- Preview NORTHERN LITE - Krefeld 2021-11-20
- Preview 10CC - Essen 2021-11-08
- Preview SCORPIONS - Germany June 2022
- Preview TOOL - Cologne 2022-05-17
- Preview FIELDS OF THE NEPHILIM - Oberhausen 2021-10-28
- Preview COVENANT - Potsdam 2021-10-15
- Preview FEHLFAHRBEN, KING KURT - ELECTRI_CITY Düsseldorf 2021
- Preview DOWNLOAD GERMANY - Hockenheim 2022-06-24
- Preview MASTODON - Germany 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mace’n’Chain - Upon The Anvil Formed
- CD Review: Eld Varg - One Man Army
- Live Review: New Order - Halifax 2021
- Interview: DIAF - September 2021
- CD Review: Tentation - Le Berceau Des Dieux
- CD Review: Pyracanda - Thorns (Re-Release)
- CD Review: Loreena McKennitt - The Visit - The Definitive Edition
- CD Review: Various Artists - I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico
- CD Review: Meta Meat - Infrasupra
- Live Review: HRH Goth - Leeds 2021
- Live Review: Portals Festival - London 2021
- CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella & Dei Farne - Hildring (Mirage)
- CD Review: Ered Guldur - Palantir's Quest
- CD Review: Anilah - Chrysalis
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night Special - Deutzen 2021
- CD Review: Ryghär - Thurmecia Eternal
- CD Review: Excalibur - The Bitter End (2021 Re-Issue)
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Berlin 2021
- CD Review: Zeromancer - Orchestra of Knives
- CD Review: Clicks - G.O.T.H
Latest News
- DAVE PEN - New single by ARCHIVE and BIRDPEN frontman, ‘Death Of Adele’, out 4 Oct 2021 - first solo album ‘Abran Wish & The Light Party’ out 29 Oct 2021
- LORD OF THE LOST - Announces Livestream Blu-ray / DVD / CD “The Sacrament of Judas” out December 10, 2021 via Napalm Records
- ACTORS - Vancouver Post-Punks’ new album “Acts of Worship” now streaming in full via CVLT Nation.
- ASP - New single ‘Raise Some Hell Now!’ premiers 1Oct 2021 20:00
- SINNER’S DAY 2021 - World Premiere performance of DAF to replace Covid-related cancellations
- JOHNNY CASH - “At The Carousel Ballroom (April 24, 1968)” live album out in October 2021
- PLACEBO - New single “Beautiful James” out today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Confirm catch-up dates for Germany tour in spring 2022
- MASTODON - New album our 29Oct 2021, first single / video out now!
- MADRUGADA - New single “Nobody Loves You Like I do” out now!
- SPECTRES - Vancouver post-punks drop new single, announce new album Hindsight
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - Accession Records releases “Failure - 20th Anniversary Edition” September 17th 2021
- ZOODRAKE - Drop new single / video “success of the snake” taken off the new album “seven”
- PARADISE LOST - “The Lost and the Painless” 6CD & DVD SET & “Gothic” Golden Vinyl in November
- CRIMINAL - Lyric video for new single “Live on Your Knees”
- ARMORED SAINT - Details for new CD/DVD “Symbol of Salvation Live” & live video
- RIVERS OF NIHIL - Video for new single “Focus”
- PROPHECY FEST 2021 - Announce ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on the festival’s Thursday / hygiene concept approved
- DORO - Live video for first single “All We Are”
- DAVE PEN - New single by Archive and BirdPen frontman & first solo album out 29 Oct 2021
.
CD Review: Great Leap Forward, The - Revolt Against An Age Of Plenty
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: The Great Leap Forward
Title: Revolt Against An Age Of Plenty
Genre: Alt-Pop
Release Date: 30th July 2021
Label: A Turntable Friends Records
Album Review
Describing yourself as a fan of THE GREAT LEAP FORWARD might require a modicum of additional explaining in certain circles. A policy of everyone’s favourite little book author, Mao Zedong, the Massive Step Backwards - as it possibly should have been called - was an attempt to create a communist economy from an agrarian one in late 1950s China. As a long-term musical project of former BIG FLAME member Alan Brown, the name has slightly less global connotations, although there are not so subtle links in the new album’s title ‘Revolt Against The Age Of Plenty’, and with songs such as ‘Giving Back is Good For You’. But fear not! This quirky romp through the more eccentric side of Alt-Pop / Rock has plenty of depth but none of the sinister implications of Mao’s “everyone is equal but some are more equal than others” quest for immortality.
From the off, it’s clear why James Dean Bradfield (MANIC STREET PREACHERS) is such a big fan. ‘Songs To Die For’ could easily be by the frontman, politically charged lyrics over a well-crafted, deceptively simple melody. And the title track wastes not a second before strumming furiously into a folk-rock manifesto that sounds neither preachy nor pretentious - you can shout at people all you want, but getting them to sing along seems far more effective. The songs here feel trimmed somehow, as though an excessive note or an overlong intro would be anathema - and this works wonderfully, as the album skips and hops about its business with a creative efficiency that’s refreshing - especially when considering Mr Brown has been doing this kind of thing in one guise or another since the 80s.
‘dEBRA 2021’ bounds about admirably, ‘A Life More Ordinary’ having the same unique Britishness once captured by the likes of THE ICICLE WORKS, or even THE KINKS. ‘My World Is Not My Own’ goes for the pop jugular, pumping its fist like THE MIGHTY WAH joining forces with THE TEARDROP EXPLODES without sounding at all dated. ‘When Our Kingdom Comes’ rounds things off with a nice slice of positivity, an almost jovial mocking of all that is wrong out there but how ultimately the good guy will win. It makes a refreshing change from the woe-is-me and we’re-all-doomed approach to political song-writing. If it doesn’t make you want to knit your way to freedom from oppression, as least it’ll encourage you to hug a tree. Nice.
This is a great album, understated, intelligently relaxed in style and delivery, but with sharp lyrics, wry and mature observations, and true skill with a melody. Sometimes it really is better to listen to your elders.
Tracklist
01. Songs To Die To
02. Things That Make Me Happy
03. Revolt Against An Age Of Plenty
04. Losing Faith In The Wall
05. Giving Back Is Good For You
06. dEBRA 2021
07. Words On Fire
08. Can You Kanreki
09. A Life More Ordinary
10. It’s A Wonderful Lie
11. My World Is Not My Own
12. When Our Kingdom Comes
13. Songs To Die To Reprise
Line-up
Alan Brown
Website
https://www.thegreatleapforward.net / https://www.facebook.com/thegreatleapforward.comm.unique
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment