CD Review: Hawkins, The - Aftermath

Artist: The HawkinsTitle: AftermathGenre: High Energy RockRelease Date: 15th October 2021Label: The Sign RecordsBack in September 2020 I did a review on THE HAWKINS’ ‘Silence Is A Bomb’ and ever since I became a dedicated listener and fan. The sound of these guys is easily explained as a love-child of QUEEN, HELLACOPTERS and a bit of the DARKNESS. Like with the last two releases you can do no wrong to give this a few spins, if anything some of these songs have even more ecstatic energy than those of ‘Silence Is A Bomb’ and that means a lot because that record blew me to shreds. The very beginning of the record with ‘Turncoat Killer’ is highly energetic and set the pace for this output (a real banging, catchy tune). The following songs seem to broach the issue of the five stages of grief in relation to a failing love attachment. Strange enough I do like the saddest parts of this the most, which are: ‘Cut Me Off Right’ (Depression) and ‘Aftermath’ which is an beautiful instrumental piece and deals with stage five (acceptance). If you search for a band that can both kick your ass in a proper way while every now and then pulling on the good old heartstrings: Search no more!01. Turncoat Killer02. Fifth Try03. Svääng04. Jim and Kate05. Cut Me Off Right06. AftermathJohannes Carlsson – VocalsMikael Thunborg – GuitarsMartin Larsson – BassAlbin Grill – Drumshttps://thehawkinsband.com / https://www.facebook.com/thehawkinssweMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10