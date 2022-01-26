CD Review: Gravety - Bow Down

Artist: GravetyTitle: Bow DownGenre: Epic MetalRelease Date: 19th November 2021Label: Metal On Metal RecordsGRAVETY is one of the very few non Swedish or Canadian bands that actually caught a glimpse at the secret of steel, this happened sometime before the resurgence of these Metalheads from Saarbrucken and now GRAVETY is back with swords held high! Originally assembled for the first time in 2008, the band was united by the thirst to create something as iconic and epic as the icy veldts of Cimmerian and as heavy as a collapsing star. If you dear reader are aware of song forging legends like VISIGOTH, GATEKEEPER, GRAND MAGUS, MANOWAR or ATLANTEAN KODEX you might have an idea what awaits thee.The songs are very melodic and Kevin Portz uses his timbre to show his dominance over less true steel while Gernot Gebhard and Philipp Albert use their lightning laden six-strings to bring the thunder to the willing listener. Simon Schmitt and his bass axe provide reinforcement from the tonal abyss and Lukas Didion commits battery while sounding awesome. If you got epic metal in your veins, you should give this a few spins and raise your fist to ‘Bow Down’!01. Feat of Valour02. Bow Down03. Tower of Ghenjei04. Unleash the Flame05. Braveness Beyond Fear06. Red Mountain07. Tales from the Fallen08. Carry On the FlameKevin Portz - VocalsGernot Gebhard - GuitarsPhilipp Albert - GuitarsSimon Schmitt - BassLukas Didion - Drumshttps://gravety.de / https://www.facebook.com/gravetyMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10