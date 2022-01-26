CD Review: Gravety - Bow Down

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview URIAH HEEP - “Mammut Tour” from September to December 2022 - 50 Years Uriah Heep Anniversary Tour
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Dortmund 2023-02-17
- Preview DARK SPRING FESTIVAL - Berlin 2022-03-26
- Preview THE CURE - European Tour 2022 with Special Guest: The Twilight Sad
- Preview UNDERTHESKIN - Warsaw 2021-12-10
- Preview LEPROUS - Esch sur Alzette 2021-12-08
- Preview BLOC PARTY - Cologne 2022-05-16
- Preview GHOST - “Imperatour” Europe 2022
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Scrying Stone - Scrublands
- CD Review: Joke Jay, The - Awaken
- CD Review: Tension - Decay
- CD Review: Headless Nameless - Ominus Spiritus
- CD Review: Overtoun - This Darkness Feels Alive
- CD Review: Mortalis - From The Cryogenics
- CD Review: Paradoxicide - Savior
- CD Review: Fools Garden - Captain… Coast Is Clear
- CD Review: Ashes Of Ares - Emperors And Fools
- Interview: Billy Talent - January 2022
- CD Review: Paradise Lost - The Lost and The Painless
- CD Review: ASP - ENDLiCH!
- CD Review: Tony Martin - Thorns
- Interview: Mesh - December 2022
- Interview: Tailgunner - November 2021
- CD Review: Fueled By Fear - Death For You All
- CD Review: Wreck-Defy - The World Enslaved
- CD Review: Striker - Deathwish
- Live Review: Gothica Party 15: X-MAS Edition - Kiev 2021
- CD Review: Volbeat - Servant of the Mind
Latest News
- DREAM THEATER - Release music video for “Transcending Time” from their latest release “A View from The Top Of The World”
- MILDREDA - Video “Liaisons Dangereuses” selected by Brussels Independent Film Festival
- PLACEBO - Release video clip for new single “Try Better Next Time”
- PAPA ROACH - Release anthemic new single “Stand Up”
- CALIBAN - Welcome new album “Dystopia” with new single and video “Ascent Of The Blessed”
- MADRUGADA - New album “Chimes at Midnight” on 28 Jan 2022, new song/video “Ecstasy” out now!
- DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - announce tour cancellation
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - New bands confirmed
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up complete!
- DIE KAMMER - Releases new single “Ago” to celebrate 10th anniversary
- PLAGE NOIRE 2022 - Completes line-up and announces days of the individual acts
- HELLBOUND (FT. HÅKAN HEMLIN OF NORLAND) - Shares “Och Regnet Föll” video + double-single
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - New Album “Fascination” on 18 Feb 2022, new single “Dreams of you” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - With Project Pitchfork, Solar Fake & The Joke Jay
- TEMPERS - New York based duo announces new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- GET WELL SOON - New album “Amen” on 25 Mar 2022, New single “Mantra” now
- IN THE NURSERY - “Ektachrome (The Animator)” - first single from new album by Sheffield-based group / album out 25 Feb 2022
- SINNER’S DAY 2022 - New thrilling names added to the line-up!
- EPICA - Postpone “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” to 2023
- IN ISOLATION - New single and video!
.
CD Review: Gravety - Bow Down
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Gravety
Title: Bow Down
Genre: Epic Metal
Release Date: 19th November 2021
Label: Metal On Metal Records
Album Review
GRAVETY is one of the very few non Swedish or Canadian bands that actually caught a glimpse at the secret of steel, this happened sometime before the resurgence of these Metalheads from Saarbrucken and now GRAVETY is back with swords held high! Originally assembled for the first time in 2008, the band was united by the thirst to create something as iconic and epic as the icy veldts of Cimmerian and as heavy as a collapsing star. If you dear reader are aware of song forging legends like VISIGOTH, GATEKEEPER, GRAND MAGUS, MANOWAR or ATLANTEAN KODEX you might have an idea what awaits thee.
The songs are very melodic and Kevin Portz uses his timbre to show his dominance over less true steel while Gernot Gebhard and Philipp Albert use their lightning laden six-strings to bring the thunder to the willing listener. Simon Schmitt and his bass axe provide reinforcement from the tonal abyss and Lukas Didion commits battery while sounding awesome. If you got epic metal in your veins, you should give this a few spins and raise your fist to ‘Bow Down’!
Tracklist
01. Feat of Valour
02. Bow Down
03. Tower of Ghenjei
04. Unleash the Flame
05. Braveness Beyond Fear
06. Red Mountain
07. Tales from the Fallen
08. Carry On the Flame
Line-up
Kevin Portz - Vocals
Gernot Gebhard - Guitars
Philipp Albert - Guitars
Simon Schmitt - Bass
Lukas Didion - Drums
Website
https://gravety.de / https://www.facebook.com/gravety
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment