CD Review: Gravety - Bow Down

Details
gravety bowdown
Artist: Gravety
Title: Bow Down
Genre: Epic Metal
Release Date: 19th November 2021
Label: Metal On Metal Records


Album Review

GRAVETY is one of the very few non Swedish or Canadian bands that actually caught a glimpse at the secret of steel, this happened sometime before the resurgence of these Metalheads from Saarbrucken and now GRAVETY is back with swords held high! Originally assembled for the first time in 2008, the band was united by the thirst to create something as iconic and epic as the icy veldts of Cimmerian and as heavy as a collapsing star. If you dear reader are aware of song forging legends like VISIGOTH, GATEKEEPER, GRAND MAGUS, MANOWAR or ATLANTEAN KODEX you might have an idea what awaits thee.

The songs are very melodic and Kevin Portz uses his timbre to show his dominance over less true steel while Gernot Gebhard and Philipp Albert use their lightning laden six-strings to bring the thunder to the willing listener. Simon Schmitt and his bass axe provide reinforcement from the tonal abyss and Lukas Didion commits battery while sounding awesome. If you got epic metal in your veins, you should give this a few spins and raise your fist to ‘Bow Down’!


Tracklist

01. Feat of Valour
02. Bow Down
03. Tower of Ghenjei
04. Unleash the Flame
05. Braveness Beyond Fear
06. Red Mountain
07. Tales from the Fallen
08. Carry On the Flame


Line-up

Kevin Portz - Vocals
Gernot Gebhard - Guitars
Philipp Albert - Guitars
Simon Schmitt - Bass
Lukas Didion - Drums


Website

https://gravety.de / https://www.facebook.com/gravety


Cover Picture

gravety bowdown


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




