CD Review: Hellacopters, The - Eyes of Oblivion

Artist: The HellacoptersTitle: Eyes of OblivionGenre: RockRelease Date: 1st April 2022Label: Nuclear BlastNo, this is not meant to make you an April Fool… but THE HELLACOPTERS will release their new album on April 1st and trust me: They are on fire!The album kicks off, with what you might call the typical HELLACPOTERS sound, slightly distorted intro, up-tempo melody, intense vocals and a catchy chorus that will be instantly picked up by the fans. On we travel with ‘Can it Wait’ and we can’t wait any longer, so the band gives us a great Classic Rock song for we had to wait so long for a new album. THE HELLACOPTERS are always good for a surprise, but ‘So Sorry I Could Die’ is not only a surprise, but a killer song. Who’d expect THE HELLACOPTERS to get the Blues?To reassure you that you are still listening to THE HELLACOPTERS, ‘Eyes Of Oblivion’ was placed directly after the first surprise and this song with a wonderful melody and some interesting twists and turns is exactly what the fans love this band for. Of course Dregen got a song to show the crowd what cool riffing is and ‘A Plow And A Doctor’ does not only come with fantastic guitar work, but also with a groove that indicates that somebody has been listening to some Rockabilly stuff while writing this song. Now that the guitar got so much space, ‘Positively Not Knowing’ offers keyboards, bass and drums place to take over the scene and in a live set, Nicke will find a bit of time to catch his breath.If you love 70s Glam, give ‘Tin Foil Soldier’ a spin - a good mood fun song and it’s gonna be interesting to see Dregen, who is quite prone to sleaze will deliver his live version of a Glam song. The extremely catchy chorus is one for the masses on the festivals and it will move the masses for sure. ‘Beguiled’ is one for the masses as well. It has such a cool groove, a danceable rhythm and such a catchy vocal line that it’s perfect for any summer party. ‘The Pressure’s On’ is quite slow for the band’s standards; the guitar melody and the chorus give it a great 80s touch and the melody is one, you might be longing for on a long drive through a summer night.“ROCK’N’ROLL!” I cried out inwardly when I heard the first riffs of ‘Try Me Tonight’. The hammering piano in the background with these edgy guitar riffs and the dirty lyrics make it just a blast, but wait for the chorus, to hear the whole venue cry out ‘Try Me Tonight’ is gonna be fun for sure. ‘Eyes of Oblivion’ is a perfect album for the slowly approaching summer and the festival season, concentrating on aspects of Classic Rock with some interesting sidekicks it’s the bands most versatile album so far and it will transfer the bands energy to the audiences, no matter if played at home, on the road, in the clubs or by the band life on stage. This is gonna be a classic. Chapeau!01. Reap A Hurricane02. Can it Wait03. So Sorry I Could Die04. Eyes Of Oblivion05. A Plow And A Doctor06. Positively Not Knowing07. Tin Foil Soldier08. Beguiled09. The Pressure’s On10. Try Me TonightRobert Erickson – DrumsDregen – GuitarAnders Lindström – KeysNicke Andersson – Guitar & VocalsDolf de Borst – Basswww.facebook.com/thehellacoptersMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10