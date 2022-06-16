CD Review: Jeremy Days, The - Beauty In Broken

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MTV HEADBANGER’S BALL - Tour 2022
- Preview RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING - Oberhausen 2022
- Preview SHIP OF REBELS - Cologne 2022-07-22
- Preview W-FEST - Oostende 2022
- Preview DEVIN TOWNSEND - “Lightwork” European Tour 2023
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Germany 2022
- Preview SUIKERROCK FESTIVAL - Tienen 2022
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2022-08-06 & 07
- Preview THE OFFSPRING - Esch sur Alzette 2022-06-07
- Preview IGGY POP - Düsseldorf 2022-06-24
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Arkham Witch - Three Bladed Doom
- Gallery: Sleepers’ Guilt - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- CD Review: Christian Death - Evil Becomes Rule
- Live Review: Mono Inc. - Kiel 2022
- Gallery: Ice Nine Kills & Spiritbox - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- CD Review: Darian And Friends - Lost Horizons
- CD Review: Valley Of The Sun - The Chariot
- Live Review: Mono Inc. - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2022
- CD Review: Sleepers’ Guilt - What Remained
- CD Review: Tank - Filth Hounds Of Hades (Reissue)
- CD Review: Trial - Für Zwei
- CD Review: Same River, The - Weight Of The World
- Gallery: In Extremo - Leipzig 2022
- Live Review: Kadavar - Kiel 2022
- Live Review: In Extremo - Hamburg 2022
- Interview: Lebanon Hanover - May 2022
- Live Review: Felsenburg Festival - Bad Segeberg 2022
- Interview: Selofan - May 2022
- Live Review: Meshuggah - Esch sur Alzette 2022
Latest News
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up Changes
- JUDAS PRIEST - Exclusive first Germany show announced for May 31, 2022
- ¡-PAHL-! - First album “I” released
- THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX - New album “The Plague” to be released on May 6, 2022 via Complex Music
- LORDI - “Animal testing is the real horror” - Rock band takes a stand against animal testing as part of a PETA campaign
- MACHINE HEAD - Announce colossal 10th album “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” out Friday, August 26, 2022 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal music video for new single “Drive” & announce new European tour dates for 2022
.
CD Review: Jeremy Days, The - Beauty In Broken
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: The Jeremy Days
Title: Beauty In Broken
Genre: Pop Rock
Release Date: 25th March 2022
Label: Circushead Records
Album Review
Having released their debut album about a thousand years ago, Hamburg band THE JEREMY DAYS have reformed and written a new one, presumably having spent the vast amount of time in between these events hibernating somewhere really fabulous. If only all bands would do this. Instead of spluttering into 2022 with a bewildered look and nothing but backward glances, ‘Beauty In Broken’ has a certain twinkle to it, and certainly doesn’t peddle needlessly through treacly nostalgia.
The title track is a particularly jaunty wander around ear-worm pop-rock, complete with uplifting chorus and jangly guitars, whereas ‘For The Lovers’ opts for piano and shuffling percussion to happily shoehorn itself into pleasant enough MOR territory. The vocals throughout are what could charitably be described as ‘lived-in’, but suit the songs well - a sort of world-weary sarcasm rasping all over ‘Stupid November’, a smatter of falsetto on ‘The Deep Dark Night’, or delivering the kind of poetry beloved of first-time-rhyme youth on the almost cringe-worthy ‘Tear Me Up’. But there’s a BOB DYLAN / TOM PETTY charm to songs such as ‘Breathe’ that steer this away from blandness, a lazy melancholy drenching the irresistible ‘Postcard’, and a naff smoothness to closer ‘Lights Out’ that’s so cheesy you will forgive the fact it’s probably not tongue-in-cheek.
It sounds very much like THE JEREMY DAYS got back together just to prove they can. There’s no desire here to rewrite musical history or win over a whole new set of fans, but so what? It’s an album with a perfect title - this is far from great, but it’s beautiful because of it.
Tracklist
01. Beauty In Broken
02. For The Lovers
03. Blue New Year
04. Stupid November
05. Breathe
06. Lassos Of Love
07. The Deep Dark Night
08. Behind The Night
09. Tear Me Up
10. Postcard
11. Lights Out
Line-up
Dirk Darmstaedter
Jorn Heilbut
Louis C Oberlander
Stefan Rager
Website
https://thejeremydays.com / https://www.facebook.com/thejeremydays
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment