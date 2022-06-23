Latest Raffles

CD Review: Ironflame - Where Madness Dwells

Details
ironflame wheremadnessdwells
Artist: Ironflame
Title: Where Madness Dwells
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 1st July 2022
Label: High Roller Records


Album Review

The last time I reviewed something from these fine Gentlemen was in 2019, it was a shitty year to be honest but IRONFLAME were one of the few things that were alright. IRONFLAME was formed in 2016 and ‘Where Madness Dwells’ is their fourth full-length record in six years. IRONFLAME a kind of passion project for the instrumental all-rounder Andrew D’Cagna who handles everything himself aside from playing life but only due to the circumstance of not having more than two arms.

If anything D’Cagna has become even better as a instrumentalist and  vocalist. To me it seems there are a few tiny bits and pieces, tones he already could sing on ‘Blood Red Victory’ but manages to hit even better on this one. Tracks like ‘Kingdom Of Lies’ and ‘A Funeral Within’ manage to hit all the right buttons in me, all highly melodic and brilliantly executed. Especially ‘A Funeral Within’ reminds me of the big ones like DIO, MANOWAR and the very best of IRON MAIDEN and RIOT. Sure the lyrics often revolved around the fantastic in the past and there are hints of bands like VISIGOTH and even QUEENSRYCHE but D’Cagna manages to create his very own distinctive sound that feeds on the best of the best without sounding like a copycat.

I don’t know when or where I will get the opportunity to see IRONFLAME in a live setting but I sure as all fuck will buy a lot of merch on that day...


Tracklist

01. Everlasting Fire
02. Under the Spell
03. Kingdom of Lies
04. A Funeral Within
05. Ready to Strike
06. The Phantom Flame
07. A Curse Upon Mankind
08. Where Madness Dwells


Line-up

Andrew D’Cagna - everything


Website

https://www.facebook.com/IronflameUSA / https://ironflame.bandcamp.com


Cover Picture

ironflame wheremadnessdwells


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




