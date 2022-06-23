CD Review: Ironflame - Where Madness Dwells

Artist: IronflameTitle: Where Madness DwellsGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 1st July 2022Label: High Roller RecordsThe last time I reviewed something from these fine Gentlemen was in 2019, it was a shitty year to be honest but IRONFLAME were one of the few things that were alright. IRONFLAME was formed in 2016 and ‘Where Madness Dwells’ is their fourth full-length record in six years. IRONFLAME a kind of passion project for the instrumental all-rounder Andrew D’Cagna who handles everything himself aside from playing life but only due to the circumstance of not having more than two arms.If anything D’Cagna has become even better as a instrumentalist and vocalist. To me it seems there are a few tiny bits and pieces, tones he already could sing on ‘Blood Red Victory’ but manages to hit even better on this one. Tracks like ‘Kingdom Of Lies’ and ‘A Funeral Within’ manage to hit all the right buttons in me, all highly melodic and brilliantly executed. Especially ‘A Funeral Within’ reminds me of the big ones like DIO, MANOWAR and the very best of IRON MAIDEN and RIOT. Sure the lyrics often revolved around the fantastic in the past and there are hints of bands like VISIGOTH and even QUEENSRYCHE but D’Cagna manages to create his very own distinctive sound that feeds on the best of the best without sounding like a copycat.I don’t know when or where I will get the opportunity to see IRONFLAME in a live setting but I sure as all fuck will buy a lot of merch on that day...01. Everlasting Fire02. Under the Spell03. Kingdom of Lies04. A Funeral Within05. Ready to Strike06. The Phantom Flame07. A Curse Upon Mankind08. Where Madness DwellsAndrew D’Cagna - everythinghttps://www.facebook.com/IronflameUSA / https://ironflame.bandcamp.comMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10