CD Review: Haunt - Windows Of Your Heart

Artist: HauntTitle: Windows Of Your HeartGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 1st July 2022Label: self-releasedI have been reviewing Trevor William Church’s music since I stumbled upon a high praise of HAUNT’s second full-length ‘If Icarus Could Fly’ in 2019 (HAUNT is active since 2017). It is 2022 and I am sitting here, listening to Church’s 8th full-length album in four years and it is the seventh time for me to sit down and delve into Trevor’s cerebral gyri. As always this will be upon the records of the year because HAUNT is able to always maintain a high quality in sound and songwriting, great melodies and catchy as fuck songs. There are so many inspirations and different vibes here to explore and discover, old classic soundscapes from bands like ANGEL WITCH, THIN LIZZY or the mighty IRON MAIDEN are obvious influences to the overall feel and atmosphere but contemporary outfits like ENFORCER, HIGH SPIRITS or SKULL FIST find their way into this as well. The phenomenal thing with HAUNT and Trevor Church is that he makes it sound like you hear it for the first time when in reality these tunes are part of your Heavy Metal DNA for years already. My faves on this one for now are: ‘Father Time’ and ‘Frozen In Time’ because these two stuck with me fast (catchy is key). So, if you followed HAUNTS career in the last five years you know what to expect and where to buy it.01. Mercenaries02. Running Hard03. Barricade04. Father Time05. Windows Of Your Heart06. Catch Me07. No Control08. Dream On It09. Frozen In Time10. DefenderTrevor William Church – Vocals, Guitar and BassAndres Alejandro Saldate – DrumsAndy Lei – GuitarsChris Fletcher – Basshttps://www.facebook.com/hauntthenation / https://hauntthenation.bandcamp.com/Music: 8Sound: 10Total: 9 / 10