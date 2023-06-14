CD Review: Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio

Artist: Hollywood VampiresTitle: Live in RioGenre: RockRelease Date: 2nd June 2023Label: earMUSICLegendary superstar band HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES took the chance to record their show playing for a crowd of over 100,000 people in Rio back in 2019. The band released the first single from this album in March and the video shows the impact the band’s music had on the Rio crowd. Back in time the band mainly played covers and this record comes with a broad choice of legendary pieces. There are live recordings and live recordings, some are awful and you here plenty of noise you don’t want hear. This one you want to own for sure. The sound engineers created a perfect mix of the bands flawless performance and the audiences reaction. In Rio, the band asked some guests to joining them on various duties, members of SEPULTURA, GUNS’N ROSES, THE WHO among them.‘Brown Sugar’ had the audience on chorus vocals and to hear tis legendary ROLLIING STONES song in a band - audience interaction is simply amazing. HOLLLYWOOD VAMPIRES are always good for a surprise, so expect the unexpected, in this case ‘Jeepster’ by T.REX. Fans of ALICE COOPER will fall for the band powerful version of ‘School’s Out” and fans of AEROSMITH will adore Steve Perry’s guitars on ‘Train Kept A-Rollin’. The album’s true highlight is ‘Whole Lotta Love’ (LED ZEPPELIN cover). ALICE COOPER performs killer vocals, while the bands guitar shredders play amazing guitar lines.The album was released just on time for the bands summer tour in Europe, so make sure to grab you ticket after buying the album01. Raise The Dead02. My Generation03. I Got a Line on You04. Cold Turkey05. Five to One / Break On Through (To The Other Side)06. Manic Depression07. 7 And 7 Is08. Whole Lotta Love09. Jeepster10. I’m A Boy11. School’s Out12. Billion Dollar Babies13. Train Kept A-Rollin’14. Brown SugarAlice Cooper – vocalsJoe Perry – guitarsJohnny Depp – guitars, vocalsTommy Henriksen – bassGuests:Zak Starkey – drumsMatt Sorum – drumsLizzy Hale – vocals, guitarDuff McKagan – bassBruce Witkin – guitarAndreas Kisser – guitarhttps://www.hollywoodvampires.com / https://www.facebook.com/hollywoodvampiresMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10