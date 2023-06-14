Latest Raffles
CD/DVD Reviews
.
CD Review: Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Hollywood Vampires
Title: Live in Rio
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 2nd June 2023
Label: earMUSIC
Album Review
Legendary superstar band HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES took the chance to record their show playing for a crowd of over 100,000 people in Rio back in 2019. The band released the first single from this album in March and the video shows the impact the band’s music had on the Rio crowd. Back in time the band mainly played covers and this record comes with a broad choice of legendary pieces. There are live recordings and live recordings, some are awful and you here plenty of noise you don’t want hear. This one you want to own for sure. The sound engineers created a perfect mix of the bands flawless performance and the audiences reaction. In Rio, the band asked some guests to joining them on various duties, members of SEPULTURA, GUNS’N ROSES, THE WHO among them.
‘Brown Sugar’ had the audience on chorus vocals and to hear tis legendary ROLLIING STONES song in a band - audience interaction is simply amazing. HOLLLYWOOD VAMPIRES are always good for a surprise, so expect the unexpected, in this case ‘Jeepster’ by T.REX. Fans of ALICE COOPER will fall for the band powerful version of ‘School’s Out” and fans of AEROSMITH will adore Steve Perry’s guitars on ‘Train Kept A-Rollin’. The album’s true highlight is ‘Whole Lotta Love’ (LED ZEPPELIN cover). ALICE COOPER performs killer vocals, while the bands guitar shredders play amazing guitar lines.
The album was released just on time for the bands summer tour in Europe, so make sure to grab you ticket after buying the album
Tracklist
01. Raise The Dead
02. My Generation
03. I Got a Line on You
04. Cold Turkey
05. Five to One / Break On Through (To The Other Side)
06. Manic Depression
07. 7 And 7 Is
08. Whole Lotta Love
09. Jeepster
10. I’m A Boy
11. School’s Out
12. Billion Dollar Babies
13. Train Kept A-Rollin’
14. Brown Sugar
Line-up
Alice Cooper – vocals
Joe Perry – guitars
Johnny Depp – guitars, vocals
Tommy Henriksen – bass
Guests:
Zak Starkey – drums
Matt Sorum – drums
Lizzy Hale – vocals, guitar
Duff McKagan – bass
Bruce Witkin – guitar
Andreas Kisser – guitar
Website
https://www.hollywoodvampires.com / https://www.facebook.com/hollywoodvampires
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
