CD Review: Immortal - War Against All

Artist: ImmortalTitle: War Against AllGenre: Black MetalRelease Date: 26th May 2023Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsIt took the true Norwegian Black Metal overlords five years but now, dropping the plural now, IMMORTAL is back (Demonaz being the only original member still keeping the flame burning). ‘War Against All’ is the 10th output by IMMORTAL and despite the lack of original members (aside from Demonaz) this record does not lack cold, cold hatred. Demonaz is able to play and mix things himself aptly enough to create the typical wall of sound that is so essential for the sound of Black Metal in my opinion. This marks the third time the band took more than two years to come up with a new full-length.The vocals sound like the dude had razorblades for breakfast and gasoline to wash them down. With 38:03 minutes this isn’t something that takes all night to listen to but Demonaz knows how it goes: brutal and fast, so that the listener does not know what did hit him and if it goes well he comes back for more violence. Aside from the usual brutality that fans know and love this also has its melodic moments that manage to shake it up a bit thus saving it from going stale (‘Nordlandihr’). ‘War Against All’ is a well-balanced piece of music, a well thought out and executed gut punch from a cold place in hell.01. War Against All02. Thunders Of Darkness03. Wargod04. No Sun05. Return To Cold06. Nordlandihr07. Immortal08. Blashyrkh My ThroneDemonaz - allhttps://www.immortalofficial.com/ / https://www.facebook.com/immortalofficial/Music: 8Sound: 7Total: 7.5 / 10