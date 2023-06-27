Latest Raffles

CD Review: Fifth Angel - When Angels Kill

Details
Artist: Fifth Angel
Title: When Angels Kill
Genre: US Metal / Power Metal
Release Date: 16th June 2023
Label: Nuclear Blast Records


Album Review

FIFTH ANGEL have been around for quite some time if you forget about that 21 years they have not been a band. First formed in 1984 and going strong with two nice full-length records they did reunite for “Keep It True” Festival 2010 (though they just seem to have played once and did not record anything in that period of time). After a while they, once again, came together in 2017 and this time they returned for good it seems. ‘When Angels Kill’ marks the second album of the second rising of FIFTH ANGEL. ‘When Angels Kill’ is a concept album with a full-blown dystopian story that mainly deals with resisting the forces that control our lives.

Musically this is very melodic just as US Metal with a heavy dose of Power Metal should sound, everyone involved just hits the ball out of the park. The vocals by Steve Carlson are top notch in the mid-range (he hits high notes but he ain’t a screamer), the rhythm section is essential to the sound and as always with three guitars I only really hear two. With 69 minutes and two seconds this album might feel a bit too long for the 45 minute peer group but I think it is fine and there is never too much of a good thing right? This is for you if you dig bands like QUEENSRYCHE, DOKKEN or the ICED EARTH incarnation with Tim Owens.


Tracklist

01. Descent Into Darkness
02. When Angels Kill
03. Resist The Tyrant
04. On Wings Of Steel
05. We Are Immortal
06. Empire Of Hate
07. Run To The Black
08. Seven Angels
09. Blinded And Bleeding
10. Kill The Pain
11. Five Days To Madness
12. Ashes To Ashes
13. The End Of Everything
14. Light The Skies


Line-up

Steve Carlson - Vocals
Ken Mary - Drums
John Macko - Bass
Ed Archer - Guitar
Steve Conley - Guitar
Jim Dofka - Lead Guitar


Website

www.fifthangelofficial.com / www.facebook.com/fifthangelofficial


Cover Picture

Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10




Dennis Eikenkötter

