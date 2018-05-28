Live Review: Jesus And Mary Chain, The - Saint Petersburg 2018

Club Kosmonavt, Saint Petersburg, Russia
16th May 2018
The Jesus and Mary Chain
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN were to the early-eighties, what punk was to ’76 - a jolt to the system and a kick up the arse. Scowling and sulking, black-leather clad, and gleefully confrontational, their sound was murky, extreme and - despite obvious nods to THE VELVET UNDERGROUND - refreshingly original.
Their songs were often the perfect marriage of simple, sunny, sixties melodies, hidden behind layers of screaming white noise, feedback, and thumping, repetitive beats. The sound progressed into more solid rock structures by the time of the ‘Darklands’ and ‘Automatic’ albums, but their live shows were always edgy, frequently violent affairs and their unpredictable reputation certainly did the band no harm. After splitting in the late nineties, the band reformed and released a new album in 2017, and began touring again.
Music & Performance
The show at Club Kosmonavt, in the stunning Russian City of St Petersburg, was in stark contrast to those early gigs, where the band would play a shambolic set and wander off after maybe 20 minutes never to return. This was a good tempered, slick and professional gig from the off, the twin assault of ‘Amputation’ and ‘April Skies’ perfect openers to get the audience nicely warmed up. Songs were picked from throughout the bands career, and it was a well-balanced set-list that never sagged or wandered off into the smoke. And there was a lot of smoke. ‘Snakedriver’ was a particularly snarly affair, the simple bass holding it together wonderfully, ‘Some Candy Talking’ shimmering and pulsing and sounding as fresh as when it was first released and ‘Far Out And Gone’ showing what a deceptive simple little pop song it is. ‘Darklands’ was joyous, a lazy, hazy summery stroll, and ‘Reverence’, which closed the set, in contrast had all the menace and attitude that marked the band out as so special back in the day.
The real highlights were saved for the two encore sets. The magnificently pretty ‘Just Like Honey’ giving way to the dirty, seedy nihilism of ‘Cracking Up’. And the strangled-cat feedback of old favourite ‘In A hole’ showing clearly age has not withered or dampened that fiery need to pack as much drama and aggression as possible into a two and a half minute pop song. Finally, the perfectly cocky swagger of the sludgy ‘Sidewalking’, and a furious and spirited ‘I Hate Rock ‘n Roll’ to close the night. There was a surprising amount of banter from frontman Jim Reid. He apologised for not having had time to see any of the city, learnt how to say thank you in Russian from the eager peeps on the first few rows, and came across as a thoroughly affable human being throughout. The lighting was well suited to the set, and despite it frustrating the photographers with more strobes than a Nineties rave, added much to the overall atmosphere.
Sound quality in the venue was good, Jim’s vocals only occasionally getting submerged between the melees of guitar noise, but there didn’t seem to be any technical problems. The audience - and the venue was almost full to capacity - engaged from the very beginning, and it was good to see an equal mix of the sexes as well as age groups. As always in attendance, a plethora of idiots more keen on watching a gig through their phones, or talking non-stop about god-knows what, buy hey, that’s to be expected it seems. Ban them I say! This was an excellent show by a band who have had an incredibly long and varied career, with some mighty ups and horrendous downs, pulling it all together and looking like, whisper it, they might actually be enjoying themselves at last.
Setlist
01. Amputation
02. April Skies
03. Head On
04. Blues From A Gun
05. Black And Blues
06. Mood Rider
07. Far Out And Gone
08. Between Planets
09. Snakedriver
10. Teenage Lust
11. Cherry Came too
12. All Things Pass
13. Some Candy Talking
14. Halfway To Crazy
15. Darklands
16. Reverence
---
17. Just Like Honey
18. Cracking Up
19. In A Hole
20. War On Peace
---
21. Sidewalking
22. I Hate Rock ‘n Roll
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Lights: 8
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Victoria Alexeeva
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DON BROCO
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LITTLE HOURS
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CITY CALM DOWN
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CAR SEAT HEADREST
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRIS JAMES
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MYSTIC PROPHECY
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUIS BAKER / HARRISON STORM
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BUILDERS AND THE BUTCHERS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARKUS KREBS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE ARE SCIENTISTS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview LIAM GALLAGHER - Cologne 2018-07-05
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Cologne 2018-07-04
- Preview ARCH ENEMY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-10
- Preview GOJIRA - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-03
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Luxembourg City 2018-06-27
- Preview KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Luxembourg City 2018-06-25
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-21
- Preview BLACK STONE CHERRY - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-19
- Preview THE OFFSPRING - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-18
- Preview QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-15
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mr Irish Bastard - The Desire For Revenge
- Live Review: Monster Magnet - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Pink Turns Blue - Osnabrück 2018
- CD Review: Sleepwalk - Tempus Vincit Omnia
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Lisa Stansfield - Düsseldorf 2018
- Live Review: Unter Schwarzer Flagge - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Ocean, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Out Of Line Weekender - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Therion - Helsinki 2018
- Gallery: Emil Bulls - Münster 2018
- Concert Review: 30 Seconds To Mars - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: GusGus - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Danko Jones - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Macklemore - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Skid Row - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps - Düsseldorf 2018
Latest News
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
- THE TWINS - Band returns with new Album after 25 Years
- CHVRCHES - “Miracle” Video Premiere & New Studio Album “Love Is Dead” on 25 May 2018
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - 10 more bands confirmed!
- MORTIIS - Re-release of “Perfectly Defect” on 1st June 2018
- RABIA SORDA - New album "The World ends today" in May 2018
.