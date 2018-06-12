Live Review: Jonathan Davis - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
10th June 2018
Jonathan Davis
What could be better than going to the Rockhal in stormy weather and listening to the concert of KORN vocalist JONATHAN DAVIS? With his solo project he amazed a lot of people but also disappointed some.
With his band KORN, JONATHAN DAVIS has celebrated one success after another for years, including winning two Grammy Awards, over 40 million albums sold worldwide, to several platinum/ gold awards - and not to forget countless sold-out shows around the globe. ‘Black Labyrinth’ is the debut solo studio album by JONATHAN DAVIS, released on 25th May 2018, through Sumerian Records. The first single, ‘What It Is’, was released in January as part of the soundtrack to the movie ‘American Satan’. And exactly that album, he will present during a solo tour where he will cover huge European festivals like Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Graspop and Download Festival but also little clubs. On the 10th of June, he came back to Luxembourg and left with a powerful impression. https://www.jonathandavis.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheRealJonathanDavis
Music & Performance
If you expect KORN songs, you can go home immediately. There are neither squeaky, howling guitar tones nor especially psychotic failures in his songs. As expected, the music is more reserved than with his regular band and is based on a mix of Electronics, Industrial and World Music, flanked by distorted guitars. It doesn’t really matter whether it’s symphonic, African or oriental elements that shape the sound - Davis determines the mood with as much variety as expressiveness. This is already absolute world class, with which sensitivity he proceeds and nevertheless creates tension as well as goose bumps moments. You even could close your eyes while listening to Jonathan Davis and his musicians and it felt like they take you to another world, to their own. Also the performance was outstanding. It fitted to Davis’ songs and really heated up the crowd. But a real Hardcore KORN fan could see another familiar face on stage: drummer Ray Luzifer. It’s nice to see how friends are always behind each other.
Unfortunately, the light show was a bit lame because of technical issues. In the beginning everything seemed to be normal but after the first song, the engineer only managed to get red light, which annoyed photographers, the crowd and even the artists. All in one, it was a great experience to see and listen to JONATHAN DAVIS songs. It is really recommendable if you like to discover some experimental music.
Setlist
01. Underneath my Skin
02. Everyone
03. Forsaken
04. Final Days
05. What you believe
06. Basic Need
07. Slept So Long
08. Medicate
09. Your God
10. System
11. Please Tell Me
12. Walk on By
13. Love on the Rock (Neil Diamond cover)
---
14. What it is
15. Happiness
Rating
Music 9
Performance 9
Sound 8
Lights 1
Total 6.8 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANNA CALVI
|Tue Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BAY
|Tue Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THRICE
|Tue Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GUS DAPPERTON
|Tue Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEINE PANIK
|Tue Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(HU) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Wed Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMBER ARCADES
|Wed Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COURTNEY BARNETT
|Wed Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CROSS
|Wed Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEATH
|Wed Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANTI-NOWHERE LEAGUE
|Wed Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AT) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Thu Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NEAL MORSE
|Thu Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEO LAWRENCE & THE HEARTS
|Thu Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Fri Jun 15 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Festival: Subkultfestivalen
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESHUGGAH
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE CRIPPER ABSCHIEDSSHOW
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NEAL MORSE
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CURRENT SWELL
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview REA GARVEY - Oberhausen 2018-09-26
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 13 - Deutzen 2018
- Preview DIE KRUPPS & FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY - Krefeld 2018-08-22
- Preview MR. BIG - Bochum 2018-08-06
- Preview DANZIG - Cologne 2018-08-04
- Preview PAIN OF SALVATION - Bochum 2018-09-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Bonn 2018-08-21
- Preview BEARTOOTH - Oberhausen 2018-08-20
- Preview SANTANA - Mönchengladbach 2018-08-15
- Preview MINISTRY - Cologne 2018-08-14
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Rock am Ring - Nürburgring 2018 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Xenturion Prime - Humanity Plus
- CD Review: X-O-Planet - Voyagers
- CD Review: White Birches - When the Street Calls
- CD Review: Seadrake - Isola
- CD Review: Crimer - Leave Me Baby
- CD Review: Drangsal - Zores
- Live Review: New Waves Day - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Echtzeit
- CD Review: Chvrches - Love is Dead
- CD Review: Qntal - VIII Nachtblume
- CD Review: Rabia Sorda - The World Ends Today
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 4)
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - Life,the Universe and Everything
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 3)
- CD Review: De/Vision - City Beats
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Spiritual Front - Amour Braque
- CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions
- Interview: Die Werkpiloten - February 2013
Latest News
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
- DAUGHTRY - New Album “Cage To Rattle” to be releases on 27th July 2018 via RCA/ Sonymusic
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Artists per day and day tickets
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Das Gesetz” to be released on 8th June 2018!
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
- HOLY LOOSE - Solo Album in November 2018
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
.