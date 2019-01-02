Live Review: Icon Of Coil - Hamburg 2018

MS Stubnitz, Hamburg, Germany
27th December 2018
Icon Of Coil - Tour 2018 - Support: Telemark
It is 27th December, so the first day after Christmas and what would you like to do the most? Right! Let’s go to a gig of electro pioneers ICON OF COIL in the fabulous location MS Stubnitz (a historical museum and event ship!) in the harbour of Hamburg. Though I just came back from an extended tour of another Norwegian band (SEIGMEN), it was my pleasure to finish my concert year with another Norwegian “classic”: ICON OF COIL, supported by the Swedish project TELEMARK (you can also see both main characters play in the same band - COMBICHRIST).
Telemark
TELEMARK is a Swedish Dark Electro / Indie project that was founded in 2012 by Elliott Berlin who has been already part of AESTHETIC PERFECTION and just recently completed the live line-up for COMBICHRIST. In 2013 the single ‘A Thousand’ was released. The album ‘Cecilie’ is available via https://telemark.bandcamp.com/album/cecilie
Music & Performance
TELEMARK offered the audience a downsized electronic line-up. I saw TELEMARK in May 2018 at Out Of Line Festival in Berlin with some more guitars and instruments, so the gig this time was different. Unfortunately the technics seemed to make a lot of problems that night, not just during the TELEMARK gig. First something seemed not too work, also the vocals were not as loud as they should have been and during one song the mic totally dropped out. I still enjoyed the music itself, but without all the technical problems it would have been a lot more intense. The “light” at MS Stubnitz was very dark, sometimes almost not existing at all. It made for some dark and special mood, but sometimes I wished for some more highlights and change.
Anyway the concept was quite cool and was fitting well to the event and the ship with its impressive industrial charm. Elliott tried to motivate the crowd, unfortunately as already mentioned his mic was to quiet, so even for me, standing almost next to him, and it was a bit hard to understand what he is saying.
Setlist
01. "Synthwave intro Berlin"
02. Blood red shoes
03. A thousand
04. Handling a rope
05. Knives
06. Hjärta Av salt
07. Through the looking glass
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Light: 6
Sound: 6
Total: 6.8 / 10
Icon Of Coil
ICON OF COIL was founded in 1997 as Electro / Future Pop project by Andy LaPlegua. Since COMBICHRIST became Andy’s main project in 2003, it became very calm around ICON OF COIL. Some festival or revival gigs every now and then and a few releases coming up. ICON OF COIL played along with Andy’s two other projects COMBICHRIST and PANZER AG in 2018 at the Out Of Line Festival in Berlin and probably it was here when the idea for the surprising mini tour in Germany with stops in Hamburg, Oberhausen, Hanover, Berlin and finally Dresden on New Year’s Eve was born. Who knows... https://www.facebook.com/IconOfCoilOfficial/
Music & Performance
Andy LaPlegua entered the stage on that first night of the tour with a lot of enthusiasm and fun. It is still a little bit unusual for me to see him on stage performing other songs than the well-known COMBICHRIST smashers. MS Stubnitz is an epic location for scene gigs and has a very unique and almost morbid industrial atmosphere. The stage is not that big, just 5 people fit in the front row, but you can see the stage perfectly from all the other levels. The gig itself was cool, Andy partying on stage and giving his best to perform the old gems. The crowd enjoyed the night-out after all the Christmas celebrations a lot and danced of all the candy.
The sound got way better compared to TELEMARK, but nevertheless at some point also ICON OF COIL were forced to have a break. Andy took the situation with lots of humour “We are making electronic music, right? So there is no music without the electronic”, presenting how the mentioned electronic stuff just didn’t work. Anyway he just kept laughing and so tried to fix the situation with his co-musician. Fortunately it didn’t took too long, so we could continue to party with the old ICON OF COIL hits.
Of course the crowd wanted to see more after Andy left the stage, and so he came back to perform one of the greatest hits of ICON OF COIL and still a dance floor hit ‘Dead Enough For Life’. After that one and a fun evening the musicians left the stage. The audience tried really hard to bring them back for another encore, but that unfortunately didn’t work. So after 1h 10min - 1h 20min this revival gig was over. We all still had a great night and this one was a nice gig to end my personal concert year.
Setlist
01. Floorkiller
02. Thrillcapsule
03. Situations Like These
04. Shallow Nation
05. Mono:Overload?
06. You Just Died
07. Regret
08. Simulated
09. Shelter
10. Existence in Progress
11. Pursuit
---
12. Dead Enough For Life
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 6
Sound: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
All Pictures by Nastja Iz
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Jan 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Jan 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(LV) Concert: DE/VISION
|Fri Jan 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Sat Jan 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: AND ONE
|Sat Jan 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jan 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Sat Jan 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOACHIM WITT
|Sat Jan 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ERDLING
|Sun Jan 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Tue Jan 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Wed Jan 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Wed Jan 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAURA CARBONE
|Thu Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Thu Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Thu Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS
|Thu Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEANGELCY
|Thu Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TUSQ
|Fri Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COMA ALLIANCE (DIARY OF DREAMS & DIORAMA)
|Fri Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JENS FRIEBE
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview STEVEN WILSON - Luxembourg City 2019-01-31
- Preview MASTODON - Luxembourg City 2019-01-28
- Preview ARCHITECTS - Luxembourg City 2019-01-21
- Preview DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER - Luxembourg City 2019-01-18
- Preview FLOGGING MOLLY - Luxembourg City 2019-01-17
- Preview ALLIGATOAH - Saarbrücken 2019-01-11
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2019
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Oberhausen 2019-03-06
- Preview OOMPH! - Bochum 2019-03-05
- Preview GAME OF THRONES - THE CONCERT SHOW - Germany 2019
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Merry Christless - Wroclaw 2018
- Gallery: Kreator - Düsseldorf 2018
- Live-Review: Musta Paraati - Helsinki 2018
- Gallery: Kreator - Leipzig 2018
- CD Review: Noire Antidote - Negative Etiquette
- CD Review: Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
- CD Review: Amorphis - An evening with friends at Huvila
- Live Review: Stoner & Doom Festival - Kiev 2018
- Gallery: Solar Fake - Helsinki 2018
- Live Review: Prodigy, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Boy George & Culture Club - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Scooter - Dortmund 2018
- Live Review: Prodigy, The - Düsseldorf 2018
- Gallery: Sólstafir - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Johnny Marr - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Unzucht - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Rise of the Northstar - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Grausame Töchter Release Party “Engel im Rausch” - Hamburg 2018
- Live Review: Drangsal - Bochum 2018
- Gallery: Manos - Leipzig 2018
Latest News
- SCHWARZSCHILD - New EP “Pulsar” in January 2019
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - Die Krupps & Velvet Acid Christ complete the program!
- FIDDLER'S GREEN - This is not an anthem, this is a real rebel song!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Many new bands confirmed!
- TÜSN - Release new Comic-Video for “Kranke Heile Welt” and announce release date for new album “Trendelburg”!
- SEADRAKE - New Single "Get It On" and on tour with SOLAR FAKE
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - First band confirmations inclunding NITZER EBB!
- WIEGAND (Diorama, t.o.y.) - Debut album on 20 Dec 2018
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Verne (Ave Maria)“ to be released on 6 December 2018 via Katyusha / Tunecore
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - New Bands Confirmed: Blutengel, Project Pitchfork & More!
- SYNTHVISION - Annual best synth contest.
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - Postpone new album “Resist”, Release now on 1st February 2019
- JOHNNY DEATHSHADOW - New Album “D.R.E.A.M” on 18 January 2019
- LAIBACH - European Tour Dates 2019 & Release of "The Sound of Music"
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Adrian Hates as Special Guest on the WITT & ORCHESTRA „Refugium Klassik Tour“
- OOMPH! - Unveil All Details Of Upcoming Album "Ritual"!
- W-FEST 2019 - Killing Joke and Tyske Ludder confirmed!
- ZWEITE JUGEND - New Single “Leah und Alissa” in December!
- LJUNGBLUT - Alternative Rockers Release New Video
- DREAM THEATER - Return with 14th studio album "DISTANCE OVER TIME" scheduled for worldwide release on February 22, 2019
.