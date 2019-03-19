Concert Review: Infected Rain - Arlon 2019

L’Entrepôt, Arlon, Belgium17th March 2019INFECTED RAIN started their “Endorphin” Tour on March 1st and had now arrived in Belgium for their 15th concert! Along them DUST IN MIND and KLOGR joined them as support acts and the evening looked promising and everyone was excited for the show to start.KLOGR is an Italian-American group of Alternative Metal with progressive influences. The group’s name is a tribute to a psychophysical law developed in the 19th century by the experimental psychologist Ernst Heinrich Weber and the German philosopher Gustav Fechner. With five albums on the clock, the band has already carved out a stellar reputation on stage. Evolving in an Indie Rock Metal style, the group claims its influences that go from TOOL to ALICE IN CHAINS through DEFTONES.Music & PerformanceEven though the crowd wasn’t warmed up at the beginning of the show, the singer made the effort to interact with them and it brought results! The audience was head-banging and cheering after the first few songs. From the beginning on, they had a lot of stage presence and were full of energy and the latter was transferred into their songs. The show was powerful with a diverse set of songs, even though they were a little bit basic. But this is by no means negative. The songs are just reminding of other bands and still stay in people’s memories. All the musicians were really energetic and the drummer somehow stood out because of his capability to continue playing while standing up!Setlist01. Draw Closer02. Technocracy03. King of Unknown04. Ride Before the Fall05. Prison of Light06. Bleeding07. Guinea PigsRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Sound: 7Lights: 8Total: 7.5 / 10DUST IN MIND is a French Industrial and Melodic Death Metal band with a bit of nu-industrial and electronic accents, formed in 2013 and is signed on the German label DARKTUNES Music Group (Sony/ Soulfood). Following the success of their album, ‘Oblivion’ in 2017, DUST IN MIND continues its momentum and released on October 19, 2018 their new album ‘From Ashes To Flames’.Music & PerformanceDUST IN MIND and its five musicians presented an effective and percussive show resulting from their experience gained through having crossed 18 countries of Europe in concerts clubs, Festivals, headliners or even support! Normal that the audience finally woke up and celebrated with the band with the first song ‘Get Out’. This track was a bit slow, but it build up the tempo for the rest of the show.The clean singing from the lead-vocalist mixed with the screams of the guitarist/ vocalist fitted very well but the screaming made the songs much more powerful and the clean parts brought a certain calmness to it. Every song started very fast and with a bang that motivated the audience to head-bang and to move around. They also had a very easy game to interact with the crowd because there was no language barrier as they spoke in French. The show was really lively and aesthetically nice to see due to the lights that changed a lot and the fog machine brought nice effects to the show.Setlist01. Get Out02. Spreading Disease03. Another Dimension04. I’m Different05. Oblivion06. Open your Eyes07. CowardRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Sound: 7Light: 9Total: 7.8 / 10INFECTED RAIN is a Moldovan Nu-Metal / Nu-Metalcore band, formed in 2008 in Chișinău. The group was formed in 2008 by the guitarist Vadim “Vidick” Ozhog, the lead vocalist Elena Kataraga aka Lena Scissorhands, and the DJ Ivan Kristioglo aka DJ Kapa. They debuted on 3 August 2008 at a concert dedicated to SLAYER. INFECTED RAIN has been known to fuse various musical styles, from Nu-Metal, Metalcore, to Melodic Death Metal. Vocals ranges from high-pitched screams to death-growling, clean singing and to a lesser extent some rapping on part of Elena. INFECTED RAIN have signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records earlier this year and are readying their debut for the label, ‘Endorphin’, for a release later in the year.Music & PerformanceAround 10.15 pm, finally the band that the audience had been waiting for, steps out: INFECTED RAIN entered the stage. Immediately there was such a freaky energy in the Entrepôt that the audience moved directly at it. The band around front woman “Lena Scissorhands” (in real life Elena Cataraga) radiates such honest sympathy and joy of playing. Elena herself was interacting a lot with the people standing in the first two rows, which is very pleasant to see. This band is definitely not fan-shy. The atmosphere got better and better from song to song. People were head-banging, dancing and even started a moshpit! The tracks were catchy and full of energy and you could see how the band was excited to be on stage because of the energy the crowd was spreading out. So it’s normal that the interactions with the audience repeated.The setlist was quite diverse with a lot of changes in the songs. Alongside with their old songs they performed their newest songs ‘Passerby’ and the still not published ‘The Earth Mantra’.Setlist01. Intro02. Fool the Gravity03. Mold04. Serendipity05. Passerby06. Orphan Soul07. My Home08. Freaky Carnival09. The Earth Mantra10. Smoking Lies11. DKOS12. Endless Stairs13. Sweet, Sweet LiesRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 7.8 / 10All in one the evening was a success. The three bands together worked out very well and the whole concert was energetic until the end. The people were into it through the whole evening and had a lot of fun. Their next stop will be in Essen, Germany. This should not be missed at all.All Pictures by Elena Arens