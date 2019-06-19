Gallery: Godsmack - Bochum 2019

Skaters Palace, Münster, Germany
18th June 2019
Godsmack - “When Legends Rise” Tour
With three number-one albums, four Grammy nominations and countless top 10 radio hits in the US single charts, GODSMACK from Boston / Massachusetts can safely be counted among the great legends of Hard Rock and Metal. The band has been active since 1995 and has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. 2018 was a very special year for GODSMACK: Not only did their new seventh studio album appear with ‘When Legends Rise’ - their debut ‘Godsmack’ also celebrated its 20th anniversary - which was enough to celebrate the four on their US tour. After their concerts in Cologne (see our review), Munich, Hamburg and Berlin in March 2019, GODSMACK was coming to Münster in the summer. On June 18 the band played a show at the Skaters Palace.
Music & Performance
With the current album, Sully Erna, guitarist Tony Rombola, bassist Robby Merrill and drummer Shannon Larkin have come to grips with their beginnings and original strengths. ‘When Legends Rise’ shows the band with a new producer and a sound that has developed from heavy metal towards hard rock. One thing is certain: GODSMACK’s heavy guitar sounds are as uncompromising as ever and the band is still delivering amazing and powerful live shows! And so was the one in Münster. It was hot on that day. Not only were the temperatures outside above 30 degrees Celsius, it was even much warmer inside. And people had to wait long for their heroes. The doors opened at 7:00 and start was announced for 8:00. At the doors I was told there was no support and the concert would start at 8:30. In the end, it was finally 8:45 when the intro, m ash-up of ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Hey Jude’ and more, finally sounded through the speakers.
What followed was hell of a show. It is amazing that GODSMACK can still rock their audience. They already proved it earlier this year and during the past festivals and they did it again in Münster. People were screaming and jumping, singing and dancing. It became hotter in the hall and luckily the security provided water for the sweaty fans who seemed to come from various countries, judging the numerous paper signs and flags held up. One smasher followed another and the BEATLES cover ‘Come Together’ marked kind of the end of the main set (even though the band did not leave the stage) and was presented in a very extended version with guitar and bass solos. Following ‘Under your Scars’ was celebrated and then came a little surprise compared with previous shows… the men around Sully Erna played the AC/DC cover of ‘Highway to Hell’. Along to the final song, ‘I Stand Alone’, the hall was just a huge, loud choir. After nearly ninety minutes, happy and totally sweaty fans were released into the night.
Setlist
01. Intro (Mash-up of ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Hey Jude’ and more)
02. When Legends Rise
03. 1000hp
04. Say My Name
05. Keep Away (with ‘Moon Baby’ outro)
06. Cryin’ Like a Bitch!!
07. Straight Out of Line
08. Awake (with ‘Mistakes’ intro)
09. Unforgettable
10. Something Different
11. Voodoo
12. Whatever
13. Come Together (The Beatles cover) (extended version, with bass and guitar solos)
---
14. Under Your Scars
15. Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)
16. I Stand Alone
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 7
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
