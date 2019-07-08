Live Review: Hatebreed - Cologne 2019

Essigfabrik, Cologne, Germany28th June 2019The American Metalcore band HATEBREED from Connecticut formed back in 1994. So for 2019 it is time for a solid celebration of their existence in style. HATEBREED’s latest studio album is called ‘The Concrete Confessional’, and it was released in 2016. HATEBREED have already been on the U.S. leg of their 25th Anniversary tour, and they have been able to recruit the likes of MADBALL, AGNOSTIC FRONT, OBITUARY, CRO-MAGS and PRONG as their special guests for their tour dates. For the mainland Europe leg of the tour they brought along the Thrash Metal band DUST BOLT.The band has dedicated themselves to preserving the art of 80ies Thrash Metal, and they have been doing this since 2006, when they formed in a small Bavarian town near Munich. In 2011 the band won the German “Metal Battle” and played Wacken Open Air. In 2012 they released their debut album, ‘Violent Demolition’, which was followed by ‘Awake the Riot’ in 2014, ‘Mass Confusion’ in 2016, and their most recent release from 2019 is called ‘Trapped in Chaos’. https://www.facebook.com/dustbolt / http://www.dustbolt.comMusic & PerformanceThe four members of DUST BOLT entered the stage at 8pm to a gloomy intro soundtrack, tuned their guitars and fixed their earpieces, and opened their set. With their long hair and metal guitars they definitely looked like from a different century. In terms of music, DUST BOLT stuck to the recipe of Bay Area Thrash, which reminded me of the earlier KREATOR albums. Initially, it took a while for the audience to get acquainted to their music, but after a few songs, the mosh pit awoke and despite the scorching heat, people began to move. The forty-minute set flew by very quickly and near the stage, everyone was covered in beer and sweat.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 6Total: 6.8 / 10The American Metalcore band from Connecticut has been around for over two and a half decades. Tours with heavy metal bands, such as SLAYER, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT or NAPALM DEATH both influenced the band’s music, and brought them attention outside the closely-knit Hardcore circles. Their latest studio album is called ‘The Concrete Confessional’, which was released in 2016. A new album is reportedly in the works for next year. Check out www.hatebreed.com or https://www.facebook.com/hatebreed.Music & PerformanceAt little past 9 pm, the lights went dark, and ‘All Nite’ from KISS began blaring from the speakers. This was brutally interrupted after a short while by the first guitar riff. The band members jumped on stage, a very upbeat Jamey Jasta screamed: “Front to back, side to side: everybody - let’s go!” and the band began playing the opener ‘To the Threshold’ from the 2009 self-titled album, which immediately sent the crowd into frenzy. This was followed by ‘Doomsayer’ from their 2003 masterpiece ‘The Rise of Brutality’, so the band was clearly not skipping history lessons that night. Singer Jamey Jasta owned the stage, and drummer Matt Byrne delivered an unrelenting double bass drum thunderstorm, which clearly blew away the crowd.A grinning Jamey looked into the frenzied crowd and laughed: “Sweaty balls and sweaty tits everywhere, that’s how I like it”, and he declared ‘Dry’ to be the enemy. The gig went on for a solid 60 minutes, with the band churning out hit after hit from their long discography. When Jamey announced ‘Destroy everything’ as the last song, this riled up the crowd once more, as everyone in the pit gave whatever energy was left in their tank. Fortunately, it was not over yet, as the crowd kept screaming and clapping for more. And they were heard by the band, which returned for a two-song encore, saving everyone’s day by playing the two gems from band’s extensive back catalogue: ‘Proven’ and ‘I will be Heard’, which closed out a solid celebration from the band, which hopefully will return with a new album next year.Setlist01. To the Threshold02. Doomsayer03. Burn the Lies04. Everyone Bleeds Now05. Born to Bleed06. Under the Noise07. Looking Down the Barrel of Today08. Call for Blood09. Last Breath10. Defeatist11. Honor Never Dies12. Hollow Ground13. Empty Promises14. As diehard as they come15. This is Now16. Seven Enemies17. Live For This18. Driven Boy Suffering19. Perseverance20. Destroy Everything---21. Proven22. I Will Be HeardRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Marcus Nathofer