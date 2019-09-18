Live Review: Helmet - Düsseldorf 2019

JAB Haus der Jugend, Düsseldorf, Germany13th September 2018Noise Rock fossils HELMET from New York have announced a tour with the caption “- 30 YEARS. 30 CITIES. 30 SONG SET. NO OPENERS -“. The band around musical master mind Page Hamilton, who has been a tremendous inspiration to musicians world-wide, were coming to a small club near you to celebrate their three-decade existence.While their 1992 major label debut ‘Meantime’ has found moderate mainstream success, the subsequent releases failed to capitalize on the success of the then-popular music genres Grunge and Nu Metal, as singer Page actively disassociated himself from these trends. Nevertheless, HELMET acted as a huge inspiration for countless Rock and Metal bands, such as KORN, GODSMACK, DEFTONES, PAPA ROACH, or SYSTEM OF A DOWN. To find out more about the band, go to www.HelmetMusic.com or https://www.facebook.com/HelmetMusic/Music & PerformanceAs announced on the postings, HELMET were not accompanied by any opening act on their 30th anniversary tour. Instead, they packed a real punch in the form of a 30 song setlist, covering all their albums from the last three decades. HELMET took to the stage of the JAB around 8:45pm, opening up their set with their song ‘Your head’ from their 1990 debut ‘Born Annoying’. Next up was ‘Give it’ from the impeccable 1992 masterpiece ‘Meantime’, which paved the way for the band’s modest rise into the hall of Rock legends, as the band around master mind Page Hamilton were among the first to exhibit this elegant breed of noise-rock dissonance and hypnotic groove.The band continued to barrel on for the 10 songs without addressing the audience at all. Only after ‘I love my guru’, a visibly upbeat (and seemingly well-aging) Page Hamilton asked the audience in flawless German, if they were okay. Turns out everyone was, as the atmosphere inside the cosy youth club was composed of euphoria and nostalgia, with many concertgoers in their forties and fifties proudly sporting some obscure independent band merchandise, which probably has not seen the light of day in decades.After 90 minutes of playtime, fan favourites ‘You Borrowed’ and ‘Milquetoast’ closed out the main part of the set, with the band leaving the stage to a deafening feedback from Page’s guitar. After a short break, HELMET fortunately returned for a four-song encore, including the Judgement Night soundtrack song ‘Just another Victim’. After a playtime of almost 110 minutes, the crowd got their final send-off with the fiercely celebrated all-time fave ‘In the Meantime’, and while the lights went on again, Page shook hands and handed out plecs to eager fans, marking the end of a memorable night.Setlist01. Your Head02. Give It03. Bad News04. Red Scare05. On Your Way Down06. Taken07. Wilma's Rainbow08. Bad Mood09. Drunk in the Afternoon10. I ♥ My Guru11. Oven (Melvins Cover)12. In Person13. The Silver Hawaiian14. FBLA15. Sam Hell16. Tic17. Unsung18. Beautiful Love19. Speechless20. Army of Me (Björk Cover)21. Symptom of the Universe (Black Sabbath Cover)22. (High) Visibility23. Life or Death24. You Borrowed25. Milquetoast26. Urine Secure---27. I Know28. FBLA II29. Just another Victim20. In the MeantimeRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Tanja Schilling