Live Review: Iris - Hamburg 2019

Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg, Germany30th October 2019Originally this was supposed to be an AESTHETIC PERFECTION show with IRIS as special guest, but due to the illness and strict rule of the doctors for Daniel Graves to rest and not to sing for a couple of days as it would ruin his voice for a lasting time period, AESTHETIC PERFECTION had to cancel this leg of the tour. So IRIS stepped up from special guests to the headliner and Elliott Berlin from AESTHETIC PERFECTION took over the special guest slot with his solo project TELEMARK.Elliott Berlin’s solo project TELEMARK captivates through the experimental, electronic style and use of keys along with the seemingly mysterious Theremin. As mentioned above TELEMARK is a self-willed music project. Quite virtuous, unpredictable, different. It is important to get involved in it without having any expectations to fully dive into the structures, soundscapes, messages and vibes of it. As he does on stage with AESTHETIC PERFECTION, Elliott enchanted the crowd with the Theremin play. Just like hypnotized by the things happening everyone was watching him play this impressive instrument. When not playing anything, he “went a bit crazy” on stage which was fun to watch and in total she slot that was for sure quite short, turned out to be a very interesting one for everyone who is open-minded and not stuck to deadlocked paths. https://www.facebook.com/telemarkmusicRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10Suddenly this name appeared almost everywhere on social media and I saw one or another post recommending their new album - after a longer break IRIS from Austin in the US announced their new album ‘Six’ that was now released on 23rd August 2019 and received a bunch of positive reviews. https://www.facebook.com/iris.radiantMusic & PerformanceMyself I did not have much time to check them out before despite of listening through ‘Six’ probably once or twice before, so I was really curious to see them live. The stage appearance was not what you call “exciting” at first, t-shirts, snickers, everything casual, but when the trio started playing, I immediately paid attention to the extremely warm and outstanding voice.The opening song of the gig was also the first song on the new album, ‘Third Strike’. The soft and emotional Synth Pop melodies invited the audience that was originally here for the most part to see AESTHETIC PERFECTION to dream and dance. Actually, it was for sure not as packed as it would have been with the original headliner, but the cool metro station like venue was still filled well, with space to dance, but not too much so it might have felt empty. No it was everything pretty alright, the crowd welcomed IRIS and also TELEMARK before warmly and was open for music that was for sure new to many of them. It turned out to be a nice evening, from very experimental to melodic synths and grateful musicians. Sometimes it is important to let expectations ago, to enjoy something new and so it was here. Interesting discovery and a night-out well spent.Setlist (as planned)01. Third Strike02. CTR03. One Kind04. Back05. Final Fate06. Guide On07. Silent08. Red Right09. Marianas10. Nobody11. Speak Out12. Appetite13. Invaders14. SX15. Endless (Annie)16. Adored17. CruelRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10All pictures by Nastja Iz