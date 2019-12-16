Live Review: Insomnium - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
12th December 2019
Insomnium - “Tour Like a Grave” 2019 - Support: The Black Dahlia Murder
INSOMNIUM: These Finns are writing one great album after the other, the last one ‘Heart Like a Grave’ was released on October 4th. Reason enough to celebrate this touring though Europe with this album with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and STAM1NA. The latter was not present on the Luxembourg date on Thursday night though.
The Black Dahlia Murder
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER is an American Death Metal band from Waterford, Michigan, formed in 2001. Their name is derived from the 1947 unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short, often referred to as Black Dahlia. The band currently comprises lead vocalist Trevor Strnad, rhythm guitarist Brian Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, and lead guitarist Brandon Ellis. Out of the eight studio albums they have released to date, the last seven have charted on the U.S. Billboard 200, with their fifth album, ‘Ritual’, peaking at No. 31 in 2011, marking them as one of the most popular contemporary American extreme Metal bands. Their eighth and latest album, ‘Nightbringers’, was released on October 6, 2017.
Music & Performance
The evening started at 8pm with the Americans from THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER. The breakthrough came with their third album ‘Nocturnal’. The focus of the show on Thursday was the 2017 album and latest work ‘Nightbringers’ on the one hand, and their breakthrough album from 2007 on the other, which featured four songs in the set. The hair of the crowd rotated and singer Trevor Strnad pointed to one or the other in the audience who seemed to be enthusiastic about THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER. Vocally Trevor could shine. How he can switch from screams to growls is something only a few singers can do - both in the studio and on stage. Fascinating was guitarist Brandon Ellis, who played all the fast runs, melodies and solos flawlessly and was head-banging all the time.
The two songs ‘What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse’ and ‘Nightbringers’ were especially well received. Unexpectedly they were extremely suitable for the masses. After just 50 minutes the show was over again.
Setlist
01. Widowmaker
02. Jars
03. Contagion
04. Miasma
05. Matriarch
06. Warborn
07. What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse
08. Nightbringers
09. As Good as Dead
10. On Stirring Seas of Salted Blood
11. Kings of the Nightworld
12. Everything Went Black
13. Deathmask Divine
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Sound: 7
Light: 6
Total: 7 / 10
Insomnium
INSOMNIUM is a melodic Death Metal band from Joensuu, Finland. The sound and lyrical themes of their music portray darkness, sorrow, loss, pain, and nature. They are primarily a Melodic Death Metal band with occasional elements of Doom Metal and Progressive Metal. In July Jani Liimatainen (THE DARK ELEMENT, Ex SONATA ARTICA) joined the band just in time for the release of their latest album ‘Heart Like A Grave’ that made it No.1 in Finland.
Music & Performance
At 9.30pm the waiting had an end. INSOMNIUM were ready to play for the first time in Luxembourg. They started with the song ‘Valediction’, where the whole musical concept of the band could be presented. Melodic, hard, growls and normal vocals, nice riffs, hard riffs and all together really good Melodic Death Metal.
Also at INSOMNIUM’s stage time the hair flew wildly mixed, not only the bands, but also those of the audience, who were immediately in a musical party mood. On the stage, comfortably furnished with side logo banner, front man Niilo Sevänen and his three companions fired one dark Melodic Death metal hit after the other. The fact that guitarist and co-founder of the band Ville Friman - working full-time as a biologist in York - was not part of the band this time was surprisingly of little importance: With Jani Liimatainen (formerly with SONATA ARCTICA, among others) INSOMNIUM were finally able to acquire a replacement who is absolutely versed in singing and guitar. Probably not least because he had collaborated on ‘Heart Like A Grave’, INSOMNIUM clearly focused on their new album, which was represented with six songs.
But also ‘Above The Weeping World’, ‘Across The Dark’ and ‘One For Sorrow’ were mentioned in the set - the latter among others in an acoustic version of the title track. Singer Niilo and guitarist Markus Vanhala were in top form and delivered an amazing show of high quality that captivated the audience. Time was running away with the hard yet pleasant music. The band members knew how to play with the audience again and again, to animate them to clap along and also to create variety with small interludes. This caused amusement, cheers and applause, which INSOMNIUM got practically after every song; and this always loudly, although not so many people made their way to the A that evening. ‘Heart Like a Grave’, the title track of the last album, was the last song before the Finns said goodbye to the Grand-Duchy. An unusual choice, but a worthy conclusion for a very good concert.
Setlist
01. Valediction
02. Neverlast
03. Into the Woods
04. Through the Shadows
05. Pale Morning Star
06. Change of Heart
07. And Bells They Toll
08. Mute Is My Sorrow
09. Ephemeral
10. In the Groves of Death
---
11. The Primeval Dark
12. While We Sleep
13. One for Sorrow / Revelation
14. Heart Like a Grave
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 /10
All pictures by Elena Arens
