Live Review: Ghost - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
17th December 2019
Ghost - “The Ultimate Tour Named Death” Europe 2019
GHOST are a Grammy Award-winning Rock band from Linköping, Sweden. The band’s critically acclaimed third full length, ‘Meliora’ and its accompanying EP ‘Popestar’, elevated the Swedish Rock band into the pantheon of rock greats and resulted in a Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance”.
‘Meliora’ debuted at No. 1 at Independent Retail, No. 2 at Rock, and in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart, selling over a quarter million copies globally. ‘Popestar’ debuted at the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart. Fans have come along for the ride for years, not knowing for certain who was behind the anonymous band… that is, until Tobias Forge revealed himself as the man behind GHOST in August of 2017. GHOST released their critically acclaimed fourth studio album ‘Prequelle’ in June 2018 on Loma Vista Recordings. Previous GHOST albums have dealt with broad themes like impending doom (‘Opus Eponymous’ - 2010), the antichrist and the Inquisition (‘Infestissumam’ - 2013), humanism and avarice (‘Meliora’ - 2015). ‘Prequelle’ delves into the plague, the apocalypse, and dark ages.
Music & Performance
Shortly before the start of the main act the fans were put in the mood with choral songs in the unfortunately not sold-out Rockhal. In any case, they don’t have to go to Mass on Sunday. Put in the mood for what? The Heavy-Doom-Metal-Hard-Dark-Rock project GHOST. This band had consistently committed itself to the stylistic device of masking and are therefore extremely successful, not only in their home country Sweden. The band members performed exclusively dressed in black with silver masks. Only the “chef GHOST” came with white make-up and black eyes. But who is this guy? He calls himself Cardinal Copia. But who is the guy really? Well, 2 years ago, he was “unmasked”. On the one hand fans on the street recognized him, but more serious is the fact that he was sued by former band members. Tobias Forge probably thought of “Shit happens”.
Forge had gathered seven musicians around him. He calls them “Nameless Ghouls”. If you looked closely, you could see two women. The sound in the Rockhal was perfect for a Heavy Metal concert. With ‘Ashes’ and ‘Rats’ from the new album ‘Prequelle’ the Grammy winners went straight to the top. Stomping riffs mate with fat choruses. Forge was obviously the creative head, driving force and boss on stage. Again and again he left the stage on the left or on the right for solos of his companions, only to take the sceptre over for a show staircase again. That’s how you stage yourself. Tobias Forge has entertainer qualities at the Master Mercury level. The GHOST-Show was only occult in the lyrics. Apart from that, this was more of a colourful rock show. Sound, lightshow, some pyro. Perfect. GHOST offered the full effect spectacle. And somehow nobody was evil here. The fans and also the photographers didn’t even know where to look first, because there was always action on stage.
That was entertainment on the highest level. Forge talked a lot with the audience, introduced his nameless demons in detail, without naming any names. The rather poppy ‘Dance Macabre’ was just one of many highlights. The evening ended with ‘Square Hammer’ as encore. The fans were thrilled. If GHOST stay so creative, this project is far from exhausted.
Setlist
01. Ashes
02. Rats
03. Absolution
04. Faith
05. Mary on a Cross
06. Devil Church
07. Cirice
08. Miasma
09. Ghuleh/Zombie Queen
10. Helvetesfönster (abridged)
11. Spirit
12. From the Pinnacle to the Pit
13. Ritual
14. Satan Prayer
15. Year Zero
16. He Is
17. Mummy Dust
18. Kiss the Go-Goat
19. Dance Macabre
20. Square Hammer
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Sound: 9
Light: 8.5
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Dec 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMASH INTO PIECES
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMASH INTO PIECES
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AMI
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FATONI
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HONIG
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AURA DIONE
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UA) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ARCHSPIRE
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SÓLEY
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN & BAND
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIILA
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Germany 2020
- Preview ANNE CLARK - Bochum & Cologne 2020
- Preview CROWDED HOUSE - Cologne 2020-06-24
- Preview FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Munich 2020-02-20
- Preview PEARL JAM - Germany summer 2020 (Special guest: IDLES)
- Preview OWLS ‘N’ BATS WINTERFEST - Detmold 2020-01-04
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsiniki 2019-12-14
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Leftover Bullets - Virtue and Vice
- Live Review: Insomnium - Luxembourg City 2019
- Special: The 69 Eyes “West End” Tour 2019 - Tour Diary
- Live Review: Die Krupps - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Ironflame - Blood Red Victory
- CD Review: Haunt - Mind Freeze
- CD Review: Motionless in White - Disguise
- Live Review: Max & Iggor Cavalera – Cologne 2019
- Interview: Liebknecht - December 2019
- Live Review: Skillet - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Eluveitie - Saarbrücken 2019
- Gallery: Whispering Sons - Dortmund 2019
- Gallery: OMD - Düsseldorf 2019
- CD Review: Hysteria - Night Closing In
- Live Review: Amon Amarth - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Foreign Resort, The - Oberhausen, Hanover & Frankfurt am Main 2019
- Gallery: Emil Bulls - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Insomnium - Munich 2019
- Gallery: Alter Bridge - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Hazemaze - Hymns of the Damned
Latest News
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
.