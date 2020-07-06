Live Review: Gentleman - Pétange 2020

Péitenger CARena, Pétange, Luxembourg
3rd July 2020
Gentleman - Drive-In concert
Reggae also works in German. Yes, really. Relaxing vibes and grooving rhythms awaited the audience in Pétange on Saturday evening. Sounds weird, but somehow fits into the new concept of GENTLEMAN. The 45-year-old, who has been celebrating great success with his music for a quarter of a century, both in Germany and in Jamaica, the home of reggae, can also process everyday things, no matter in which language.
Tillmann Otto, better known by his stage name GENTLEMAN, is a German Reggae musician. He has been travelling to Jamaica regularly since he was 18 years old. After beginning his career as a DJ, he based his style to the classic form of the Reggae genre like that of Bob Marley. He sings mainly in English or Jamaican Patois. With songs like ‘Send a Prayer’, GENTLEMAN expresses his deep belief in God, without referring to a particular religion. His album ‘Confidence’ climbed to number 1 on the German album charts in 2004. He is currently working on his first German-language album, which is scheduled to be released in September this year. However, he will not miss the opportunity to play some drive-in concerts.
Music & Performance
Arrived at the CARena in Pétange there was already a lot going on there. No wonder, the doors were already open early Saturday evening at 7 pm. And nobody is wondering that the show was sold out. 400 tickets were sold and the audience waited eagerly for the show to start. Punctually at 10 pm, the music of the radio broadcast went off, the people cheered and the band entered the stage. There is no opening band at GENTLEMAN, but there was a little warm up anyway. Before GENTLEMAN himself entered the stage, he let the ladies go first. His background singers Tamika and Trisha opened the evening with their own songs.
A short intro and then it started: GENTLEMAN rushed on stage and showed Luxembourg that he was happy to be back. After four songs and a motivating speech, that we all will pass the hard time we have at the moment, he climbed off the stage and moved to the barrier, behind which the first row of cars already stood. The spectators who dared to stay next to their cars danced, GENTLEMAN anyway, while his verses chased through the industrial area. He was hearty, even if a bit jittery. Maybe because of the German songs in his luggage. Or because he was overflowing with joy and love, those feelings which, apart from social criticism, are central elements of his music and which also hit the mark in Pétange. A beautiful, varied evening, which many will certainly remember.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 9
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
